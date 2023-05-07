Fat chance: weight loss still requires willpower

A box of Ozempic, a semaglutide injection drug used for treating type 2 diabetes made by Novo Nordisk, is seen at a Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah.

When the weight-loss drug that mimics the gut hormone that signals fullness hit the UK market earlier this year, it was hailed as a miracle. Offered under the brand names Wegovy and Ozempic, it has got closer to miracle-working than the other almost miraculous weight-loss drugs that have appeared over the years. For a start, it’s not obviously terrible for you, even if it does make some people feel queasy. And in making food seem unappetising – a sad thing but good for eating less – it has resulted in real and reliable weight loss in those who take it. It’s less brutal and cheaper than gastric bypass surgery, and allows people to retrain their relationship with food without having it literally chopped out of them.

And yet. Reports have been emerging of something called “Ozempic face”: rapid weight loss from the face that has led some patients to seek out face lifts. It’s a reminder that there is no such thing as the perfect quick fix to weight problems. The sad truth is that if you want to do it without side effects, it remains incredibly hard to lose weight. It requires enormous stores of willpower over long periods of time to keep it off. You have to make it a habit of a lifetime, never forgetting that your appetites must bow to the realities of human physiognomy.

I’ve always hoped for a miracle cure that would let me scoff doughnuts and still lose weight. But I don’t want to take Ozempic because I like feeling hungry and I don’t like feeling sick. But I also want to lose weight; the run-up to Christmas got out of hand and has not been dealt with.

Having cut carbs and done weight training and more cardio, I wasn’t losing an ounce. So in desperation I have begun counting calories. Calories in, calories out –boring, but real. It’s hard graft but respecting the facts of physics works. If you can find the willpower – forever.

