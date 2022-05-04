FASTSIGNS Receives Franchisees' Choice Designation From the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA)

Leading Sign and Graphics organization receives designation for the tenth consecutive year

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, was named a recipient of the Franchisees' Choice designation on April 11, 2022, during the Awards Gala at the 2022 Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) National Convention in Ottawa, Ontario. This is the 12th year for the Franchisees' Choice Designation Program, and FASTSIGNS® tenth consecutive year receiving this designation.

"This recognition is a great honor for our franchise, especially since this is a reflection of our franchisee' satisfaction with the business," said Mark Jameson, chief support and development officer at Propelled Brands. "Maintaining this recognition for a full decade is evidence that our franchise model is sound. In the future, we will continue looking for new ways to optimize our franchisee's success."

The Franchisees' Choice designees are CFA member franchise brands who voluntarily took part in an independently-administered survey. This year, more than 70 CFA member franchise brands participated in the survey. Franchisees were asked to assess their franchisor in key areas of the franchise business model, including the franchisee selection process, franchisee information package, leadership, business planning and marketing, training and support, as well as ongoing operations and the relationship between the franchisor and franchisee.

"FASTSIGNS was a "leap of faith" or a "leap before you look" type of situation, but we have never regretted it for a single moment," said Donna Bilodeau, FASTSIGNS franchisee of Windsor, Ontario. "The support from FASTSIGNS is second to none! Our journey started off with a three week intensive and exciting New Owner training class in Dallas, Texas. We were exposed to every part of the business. It was a real eye opener, providing us with the skills and confidence to embark on this new journey. We have remained friends to this day with all of the other new owners in our class."

In the due diligence process of investigating a franchise opportunity, speaking with existing franchisees about the opportunity being explored is essential. For prospective franchisees, the Franchisees' Choice Designation identifies that a franchise brand has received a solid endorsement through its satisfaction ratings from its franchisees. The 2022 Franchisees' Choice Designees are representative of the spectrum of franchise opportunities and the diversity and standard of excellence of CFA members.

"We celebrate Franchisees' Choice Designees for exemplifying franchising's core principle of working in partnership, sharing success and Growing Together™," said Sherry McNeil, CFA president & chief executive officer. "Our congratulations go out to this year's Franchisees' Choice Designees on receiving this outstanding vote of confidence from their franchisees."

For more information about FASTSIGNS®, visit https://www.fastsigns.com .

For more information about Franchisees' Choice designation and a full list of winners, visit https://cfa.ca/fcd-winners-2022/ .

