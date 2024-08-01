Who is the fastest man in the world?

Usain Bolt is still the world's all-time fastest man with his blazing 100-meter dash record. Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics track and field competitions, who is currently the fastest man in the world?

Bolt retired after the 2017 IAAF World Championships. In the years since, American sprinter Noah Lyles has taken up the "world's fastest" mantle.

The 27-year-old won gold medals in the 200-meter sprint and 4x100-meter relay at the 2019 World Championships and repeated with another gold medal in the 200 at the 2022 World Championships.

Lyles definitively established himself as the world's fastest man at the 2023 World Championships by becoming the first man since Bolt to complete the sprint treble. He won the gold in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4x100-meter relay events.

At the United States track and field Olympic qualifiers, Lyles matched a personal best to win the gold in the 100-meter sprint and had a world-leading performance in the 200-meter dash. After those performances, he will compete for Team USA in this year's Paris Games.

Noah Lyles fastest times

100-meter sprint: 9.83 seconds (World standing: T-17)

200-meter sprint: 19.31 seconds (3rd)

4x100-meter relay (with Team USA): 37.10 seconds (T-3rd)

How to watch Noah Lyles at the Olympics

Dates: August 3 - August 9

Location: Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Cable TV: NBC, USA, E!

Streaming: Peacock; NBCOlympics.com; NBC Olympics app

