Fastest KO in PFL heavyweight history: 6-foot-8-inch Renan Ferreira wrecks Jamelle Jones with sneaky shin to jaw

Renan Ferreira has entered the PFL record books.

During his season-opening fight Thursday at 2022 PFL 2 in Arlington, Texas, Ferreira (9-2) introduced his shin to Jamelle Jones’ chin in violent fashion when he finished the fight with a kick and follow-up punches in 25 seconds.

The finishing sequence started off with a sneaky front kick by Ferreira, which in real time fooled the PFL broadcast team into thinking it was a knee. Replay showed it was the shin that clipped Jones (12-8), however. Jones toppled to the canvas face-first as Ferreira blasted him with a barrage of punches that further walloped him into unconsciousness.

The knockout was the fastest in PFL heavyweight history and earned Ferreira six points in the 2022 season. The victory extended Ferreira’s winning streak to three and elongated Jones’ skid to two.

Check out the finish below:

WOAH! Renan Ferreira crushes Jamelle Jones in 25 Seconds!#2022PFL2 LIVE on ESPNews & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/aimohahHsM — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 29, 2022

The up-to-the-minute 2022 PFL 2 results include: