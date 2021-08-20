The fastest-growing company in the Triangle has a huge cult following

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: August 20, 2021

Perhaps no company in the Triangle has as big of a cult following as the small manufacturing startup Nugget.

The Butner-based, but Durham-born company’s signature couch, which can be re-arranged into a variety of shapes and uses, is so popular that thousands of parents queue up online for it.

Last Christmas season, it had to institute a lottery system to deal with the long list of people willing to pay the $229 at which the couches start. More than 100,000 people signed up for a chance to buy around 40,000 units.

And for the second year in a row, Inc. Magazine said it was the fastest-growing private company in all of North Carolina.

Tech news from the Triangle

Epic Games’ latest amended claim in its lawsuit against Google gives us even more of an eye-catching look at how Google made deals with rivals, including Apple, and thought about teaming with Tencent to buy Epic. [N&O]

Alphabet’s Verily buys Raleigh-based SignalPath, will expand office in Triangle. [N&O]

Meet a new arrival to the Triangle startup scene who is making edible spoons, sporks and chopsticks. [N&O]

Raleigh’s skyline is getting a new addition. A $175M, 20-story downtown high-rise is in the works. [N&O]

Traffic through RDU increases for 7th straight month, but may not continue. [WRAL]

Durham life science firm BioAgilytix makes 2nd acquisition this week. [WRAL]

Supply chains hit Cree’s bottom line. [TBJ]

What I’m reading

FTC files renewed antitrust complaint against Facebook. [CNBC]

How AI-powered tech landed man in jail with scant evidence. [AP]

$5 million and no specifics: Does NC House budget help campaign donor’s hotel project? [N&O]

A skeptical stock analyst wins big by seeking out frauds. [NYT]

Inside Facebook’s metaverse for work. [TheVerge]

Tesla is building a robot, and it’s called the Tesla Bot. [Protocol]

Old Steve Jobs email finally confirms Apple was working on an “iPhone nano” [ArsTechnica]

Amazon plans to open several large physical retail locations in the U.S. that will operate akin to department stores. [WSJ]

Other Triangle business

Dean of UNC’s Journalism School announces she is stepping down. [N&O]

Saltbox Seafood is retiring the original location. It’s going out with a shrimp burger. [N&O]

A new Triangle developer will build an apartment complex on the edge of Durham. [N&O]

Developer bringing more dense housing to Durham with Aura project in downtown. [N&O]

