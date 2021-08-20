The fastest-growing company in the Triangle has a huge cult following

Zachery Eanes
·2 min read

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: August 20, 2021

Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues.

Perhaps no company in the Triangle has as big of a cult following as the small manufacturing startup Nugget.

The Butner-based, but Durham-born company’s signature couch, which can be re-arranged into a variety of shapes and uses, is so popular that thousands of parents queue up online for it.

Last Christmas season, it had to institute a lottery system to deal with the long list of people willing to pay the $229 at which the couches start. More than 100,000 people signed up for a chance to buy around 40,000 units.

And for the second year in a row, Inc. Magazine said it was the fastest-growing private company in all of North Carolina.

[Read more here]

For the second year in a row, Nugget, a maker of couches for kids, was named the fastest-growing company in North Carolina.
For the second year in a row, Nugget, a maker of couches for kids, was named the fastest-growing company in North Carolina.

(Parents can’t get enough of Nugget’s couches.)

Tech news from the Triangle

  • Epic Games’ latest amended claim in its lawsuit against Google gives us even more of an eye-catching look at how Google made deals with rivals, including Apple, and thought about teaming with Tencent to buy Epic. [N&O]

  • Alphabet’s Verily buys Raleigh-based SignalPath, will expand office in Triangle. [N&O]

  • Meet a new arrival to the Triangle startup scene who is making edible spoons, sporks and chopsticks. [N&O]

  • Raleigh’s skyline is getting a new addition. A $175M, 20-story downtown high-rise is in the works. [N&O]

  • Traffic through RDU increases for 7th straight month, but may not continue. [WRAL]

  • Durham life science firm BioAgilytix makes 2nd acquisition this week. [WRAL]

  • Supply chains hit Cree’s bottom line. [TBJ]

What I’m reading

  • FTC files renewed antitrust complaint against Facebook. [CNBC]

  • How AI-powered tech landed man in jail with scant evidence. [AP]

  • $5 million and no specifics: Does NC House budget help campaign donor’s hotel project? [N&O]

  • A skeptical stock analyst wins big by seeking out frauds. [NYT]

  • Inside Facebook’s metaverse for work. [TheVerge]

  • Tesla is building a robot, and it’s called the Tesla Bot. [Protocol]

  • Old Steve Jobs email finally confirms Apple was working on an “iPhone nano” [ArsTechnica]

  • Amazon plans to open several large physical retail locations in the U.S. that will operate akin to department stores. [WSJ]

Other Triangle business

  • Dean of UNC’s Journalism School announces she is stepping down. [N&O]

  • Saltbox Seafood is retiring the original location. It’s going out with a shrimp burger. [N&O]

  • A new Triangle developer will build an apartment complex on the edge of Durham. [N&O]

  • Developer bringing more dense housing to Durham with Aura project in downtown. [N&O]

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories