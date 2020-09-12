Fastest Fifties in IPL History: KL Rahul, Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine and Other Batsmen Who Dominate the All-Time List of Quick Half-Centuries

IPL Fastest Fifties Records: No, it is not Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh or, even Brendon McCullum! The player who holds the record of hitting the fastest half-century in the history of IPL lies with KL Rahul. Yes, you read it right! IPL is all about high-octane cricket, where batsmen hit 4s and 6s at their whim. With IPL 2020 nearing, and new records likely to be made, we take a look at the list of players who have scored the fastest fifties in IPL’s history. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma’s ‘Cute Little Moments’ With Daughter Samaira Will Make You Go Aww!

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) hit a blazing fifty in only 14 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2018. Playing unabashedly at home ground Mohali in IPL 11, Rahul hit 4 towering sixes and 6 fours in his scintillating knock. The other on the list is Yusuf Pathan. The KKR allrounder scored a flamboyant fifty in 15 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2014, where he hit 7 huge sixes and 5 fours in his knock of 72. Other players who feature in the top 5 list of scoring fastest fifties include Sunil Narine, Suresh Raina, and Chris Gayle.

Fastest Fifties in IPL

Also Read | IPL 2020 Latest News Live, September 12: MS Dhoni & Co Have Friendly Laugh During CSK's Practice Session

Sr No Player Team Against IPL BF 6s 4s Total 1 KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab Delhi Capitals 2018 14 4 6 51 2 Yusuf Pathan Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad 2014 15 7 5 72 3 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore 2017 15 4 6 54 4 Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab 2014 16 6 12 87 5 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore Pune Warriors India 2013 17 17 13 175 6 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders 2019 17 9 6 91 7 Adam Gilchrist Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals 2009 17 5 10 85 8 Chris Morris Delhi Capitals Gujarat Lions 2016 17 8 4 82 9 Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders 2018 17 6 5 62 10 Kieron Pollard Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders 2016 17 6 2 51

The Indian Premier League 2020 is around the corner. The 13th IPL season would be finally taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), starting from September 19, i.e. Saturday. The IPL 2020 final will take place on November 20. As per the official schedule of IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the exciting news and latest updates of Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020.