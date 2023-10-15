Fastest F1 pit stop: McLaren just set the world record with this speedy stop

When you're watching a Formula 1 race, it's easy to get caught up in the speed of it all; from the rhythmic sound of cars accelerating around the track to the high stakes between each team vying for the top spot.

Moments, like a pit stop, could be drowned out by all the other noise. But that doesn't mean a pit stop isn't important. In fact, it's more than just changing tires and could make or break a driver's timing and placement.

Some pit stops have even occurred in mere seconds. Here's what to know about the fastest F1 pit stop.

What is the fastest pit stop in F1?

The fastest pit stop in Formula 1 was recorded at 1.80 seconds. It was made by the McLaren Racing Limited pit crew servicing Lando Norris. It occurred during lap 27 of the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

The previous record was held by Oracle Red Bull Racing with a pit stop of 1.82 seconds. This took place during the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix.

What is the DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award?

The DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award has been given out since 2015 "to recognize outstanding teamwork and performance from the unsung heroes who make a vital contribution to the drivers’ success on the track," according to DHL's website.

Each year, a winner is awarded based on a point system, where pit stops are given a certain amount depending on their duration during a Grand Prix. For each race, the team with the fastest pit stop receives 25 points. The second-fastest team gets 18 points and the third-fastest crew gets 15 points.

In 2022, the DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award was given to Oracle Red Bull Racing. This was the fifth consecutive win for the F1 racing team, which has won the award every year since 2018.

2023 Season DHL Fastest Pit Stop Standings

According to DHL, this is the current point standings for the Formula 1, 2023 season:

Red Bull: 436 points

Ferrari: 360 points

McLaren: 307 points

AlphaTauri: 180 points

Alpine: 168 points

Mercedes: 74 points

Williams: 36 points

Alfa Romeo: 34 points

Haas: 12 points

2023 Formula 1 season schedule

Here’s the official schedule of races for the upcoming season, with qualifying events happening the day before each.

March 5 - Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix March 19 - STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix April 2 - Rolex Australian Grand Prix April 30 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix May 7 - Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix May 21 - Qatar Airways Gran Premio del Made in Italy e Dell'emilia-Romagna May 28 - Grand Prix de Monaco June 4 - AWS Gran Premio de España June 18 - Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada July 2 - Grosser Preis von Österreich July 9 - Aramco British Grand Prix July 23 - Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix July 30 - Belgian Grand Prix Aug. 27 - Heineken Dutch Grand Prix Sept. 3 - Pirelli Gran Premio D’Italia Sept. 17 - Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix Sept. 24 - Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix Oct. 8 - Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix Oct. 22 - Lenovo United States Grand Prix Oct. 29 - Gran Premio de la Ciudad de México Nov. 5 - Rolex Grande Prêmio de São Paulo Nov. 18 - Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Nov. 26 - Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

