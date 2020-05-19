Fastbase - WebLeads 5.0 Boosts Lead Tracking

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Fastbase Inc.(OTC PINK:FBSE) this week released WebLeads 5.0, a new version of the tool that turns website visitors into high-quality actionable leads with near real-time visitor information. New and current users can upgrade to WebLeads 5.0 by installing a short script (piece of code) to any website they monitor. Only one script is needed per WebLeads account as it can work across multiple domains. This new version will boost the amount of data about website visitors and provide significantly more quality leads. Sign in with Google to install Webleads 5.0.

Now more than ever it is critical for companies to track website visitors to know which visitors are leads and to take action on those leads as quickly as possible. However, in February Google removed two important dimensions from Google Analytics - network domain and service provider. These dimensions helped to filter out spam, bot traffic and unwanted internal or external IP addresses from analytics reports and made it easier to identify website visitors.

WebLeads 5.0 is Fastbase's response to these changes. With WebLeads 5.0 there are two ways to track website visitors: install a script or use your Google Analytics (GA) data as the source. The script is needed as it enables, among other features, the ability to replace the data that Google Analytics removed. Both options can be used independently but coupled together they provide robust lead-specific data to help businesses find new customers.It also helps to ensure high-quality current and historical data (up to 2 years).

Fastbase WebLeads 5.0 supplements the visitor data with a powerful lookup to their own database and provides information such as company, contact data (web address, phone numbers, postal address, email address), visitor information like pages viewed and source (keywords used, organic or paid traffic, etc). Fastbase then further extends the data by identifying potential contacts through other available internet sources such as LinkedIn profiles.

Less relevant information for business leads such as residential and home users is filtered out, although still available. The end result is quality leads with a much better chance of creating prospects and sales.

With the WebLeads 5.0 release from Fastbase all new users will have access to the code snippet upon registering and existing users will have access the next time they log in. Kevin Rodgers, CEO of Fastbase says: "With WebLeads 5.0 we wanted to make sure customers, at a minimum, had access to the same information on business leads from before the Google Analytics changes. With the addition of the script we have achieved that goal while also providing even more information than before." He went on: "With this new release Fastbase is taking a step forward and bringing a unique and powerful web analytics solution to organizations for B2B marketing and sales."

B2B digital marketing is not a ‘nice-to-have' anymore, it is a necessity. Fastbase has years of experience with B2B businesses and does everything possible to keep its users at the forefront of the latest technology. Providing full visitor information has always been Fastbase's strong point but now bringing back the domain and network name as well as additional visitor details will set up Fastbase as the ‘must-have' B2B lead generation tool.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in near real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behaviour. The Fastbase WebLeads software combines a website's analytics data with near real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. WebLeads standard package is a freemium Google Analytics add-on that provides a company's visitor information for the past 90 days with all data available for download to CSV and Excel formats. Premium and Professional subscribers have access to more advanced features such as integration with a CRM. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 12 months. The Fastbase big data bank, growing exponentially, now consists of 200 million companies and 850 million business contacts from top brands in 130 countries from around the world. Analyzing over 90-120 billion website visitors each year, Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses uniquely for our WebLeads clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected", "anticipated", "projected" and "forecasted". These statements also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption, customer usage, and software development. Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company's predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

