FASTBASE INC (OTC: FBSE) ANNOUNCES PLANS TO REDUCE AUTHORIZED SHARES

Fastbase Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastbase Inc. (OTC: FBSE), one of the leading web analytics and data providers in the world, announced today that the Company is preparing the paperwork in order to reduce the current Authorized Share count from 1 billion to 200,000,000. This is a significant reduction that puts the Company’s share structure more in line with Company goals.

Fastbase Inc understands the value of reducing authorized share counts to increase shareholder value and to make the company more attractive for long term viability.

Mr. Refer, CEO, went on to say, “Market trust is not easily built, but can be easily broken, we have plans for long term growth, and to bring shareholder value. We believe this is just one of many steps in our endeavor moving forward, and we continue to work diligently in the background, even at times when it seems we may go quiet, we are working together to forge a better future for our shareholders.”

This Authorized Share Reduction is a big move towards showcasing the company’s commitment to increased shareholder value and transparency. Fastbase is excited to bring the Authorized Share structure down to a level that the company feels is more attractive to investors. As continued development of WebLeads 9.0 proceeds, our tool integrable with Google Analytics, the company will continue to update shareholders via news and filings.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Nevada-registered web and data company that synthesizes Big Data to provide business insights faster and at a large scale. The company offers a growing suite of business solutions to support B2B lead acquisition, marketing, and sales, to provide business data processing and to support companies with intelligent data supply. Fastbase's international lead acquisitions suite gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Trustfeed is the most recent of Fastbase's software developments and disrupting the community-based consumer review site paradigm. It is a company and product review site that was designed to accurately reflects users' real experiences and show trusted reviews that are helpful to consumers, to sellers and the public. Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or helping determine if marketing efforts are effective. Fastbase's Global Media unit is responsible for monitoring the huge demand for data information/intelligence services to support B2B businesses and incubating leading-edge solutions.

Story continues

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." These statements may also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption, customer usage and software development. Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company's predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

Fastbase Inc.

140 Broadway, 46th Floor

10005 New York, United States

email: rl@fastbase.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fastbasec

https://www.fastbase.com



