Fast X's Jason Momoa shares his surprise at the stunts they let him do

As Fast X races towards its release date, Jason Momoa has revealed that he performed many of the adrenaline-filled stunts himself.



Momoa joins the Fast & Furious franchise as Dante, the son of Hernan Reyes who appeared in Fast 5. The villain is on a revenge-fuelled mission to bring down Dom’s family.

In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, Momoa shared his surprise at how hands-on the role was when it came to doing his own stunts.

The Aquaman star explained: "I've never got to shoot in Italy. I love Rome and to be able to ride a motorcycle through Rome without a helmet and do all this illegal stuff, there's cops everywhere watching and I'm just doing the most 'shit you can't do'.

"I had an amazing stuntman in Joe, who did some really sick stunts and the rest of it, the act of riding through that city at that speed…

"I think one of the producers were like, 'Wow, Jason's double's amazing, I don't know how we got them', and they're like, 'That's Momoa'.

"I'm pretty happy they let me do that, but even in those moments, I'm like, 'Wow, they let me do that?'"

However, some of the stunts were left to the professionals, due to the high-risk nature of the intense action sequences.

Momoa continued: "There's moments where I'd love to ride up those stairs the way that he is, but the truth of it is, you're gonna hurt the other stunt person and if anything messes up, it's millions and millions and millions of dollars that just got ruined because I'm in the hospital.

"I can do the riding part, that's sketchy enough. Those streets are slick, those cobblestone streets have been driven on for centuries and you go to stop, you're not going to stop if it rains a little bit. You're sliding, it's ice."

Fast X is released in cinemas on May 19.





