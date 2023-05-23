Fast X star Vin Diesel addresses timeline for spinoff releases

Fast X star Vin Diesel has addressed when we could see potential spinoff movies for the franchise.

The tenth movie in the action series has just been released, with two more on the way that will wrap up the saga after more than two decades.

However, talk of potential spinoffs has been doing the rounds for a while, and Diesel has suggested that once the main series is done and dusted, they can focus properly on further movies.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Universal

Related: Fast X star reveals he took over role meant for Keanu Reeves

“I started developing the female spinoff… in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs,” he told Variety.

The idea of a female-led spinoff has been touted for a number of years, with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairwoman Donna Langley saying last year that Brie Larson's character Tess could lead it.

"I would love to see a female Fast. So would Vin [Diesel]," she told Business Insider at the time.

Universal

Related: Fast X ending leaves major character's fate up in the air

"We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there's the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female Fast."

The franchise has already released one spinoff movie in the form of 2019's Hobbs & Shaw, which focuses on fan-favourite characters Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

Back in 2021, Diesel addressed the possibility of his character Dom Toretto appearing in spinoff movies in the future, saying at the time: "I will say that there is nothing that is off the table."

Fast X is out now in UK and US cinemas.

You Might Also Like