Fast X director clarifies Vin Diesel’s comments about finale trilogy

Universal

Fast X director Louis Leterrier has set the record straight, after Vin Diesel teased that the two-part finale could become a trilogy.

The tenth and penultimate instalment raced onto screens back in May, and has been well-received by fans for delivering the big-scale car chases that Fast & Furious fans know and love.

The director has now addressed Diesel's comments that there could be one more movie after Fast 11, which in the past was confirmed as the franchise's final outing.

Leterrier explained to GamesRadar+: "The one thing about Vin is like when he’s on a press line, he will say anything to get out of that press line.

Universal

Related: Fast X ending explained: Is Dom dead?

"And I’m kind of like him and go, 'Yeah, sure, we will go to the moon in the next one. Bye.' And then you never forget!"

He continued: "Obviously the next one is coming, and then yeah, one movie at a time. I think the one thing that Hollywood keeps reminding us is that it's one step at a time, put one foot forward at a time.

"Let's count our blessings. We're very lucky this movie was well-received and well-loved, people went to see it in a movie theatre and now they’re going to see it at home. It's one at a time."

Even though Fast 11 is the finale – for now – it seems that Dominic Toretto and his family could be back in the future, as it might be hard to conclude the story in just one movie.

Universal

Related: Fast X's Gal Gadot has no idea how Gisele is back alive

Leterrier teased: "I mean, maybe what he was saying is that there’s 25 years of filmmaking and storytelling. Three acts, two hours and two movies, between the last one and this one, might not be enough to tell the story that is needed, and that’s what we’re figuring out these days."

It comes after Diesel was asked about his character’s future at the premiere for Fast X in Rome, and revealed: "I can say this: going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter, and after the studio saw this and when they saw part one, they said, 'Could we make Fast X the finale, a trilogy?'"

Story continues

Fast X is available to buy or rent from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and more.

You Might Also Like