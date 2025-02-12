Fast scores in OT as Spectres tip Frost 3-2 in Spooner's return

TORONTO — Renata Fast of the Toronto Spectres scored on a breakaway late in overtime to successfully celebrate Natalie Spooner's return after a nine-month layoff from off-season knee surgery with a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Frost on Tuesday.

With 3.7 seconds remaining in the extra three-on-three period, Fast deked Minnesota goalie Maddie Rooney to deposit a game-winning backhand for Toronto’s second straight victory as the Professional Women's Hockey League begins its second half of the season.

Spooner, last year's PWHL MVP, was injured on May 13 in a first-round playoff series against Minnesota.

On her second shift back, she hit the far post on a redirect. Later in the opening period, Spooner flipped a shot over the crossbar on Toronto's first power play. She then assisted on Toronto's first goal.

The 8,183 at Coca-Cola Coliseum welcomed Spooner back with a few ovations and several signs. One imaginative adult man dressed as a fork, and held a sign that read, "Natalie you complete me."

Sophie Jacques and Brooke McQuigge put Minnesota ahead 2-0. Jacques converted a three-on-one rush, 83 seconds into the game. McQuigge, from nearby Bowmanville, Ont., scored on a breakaway midway through the second period.

The Sceptres tied the game with goals 1:54 apart. Hannah Miller knocked in her own rebound as did Daryl Watts.

TAKEAWAYS

Sceptres: Toronto played without Sarah Nurse after she suffered a lower-body injury while playing for Canada in a 2-1 shootout loss against the United States in Halifax last Thursday in the Rivalry Series.

Frost: Defender Jacques, who hails from Toronto, enjoyed a strong game with a goal and an assist.

KEY MOMENTA nifty penalty kill from Toronto — particularly by forward Emma Maltais — early in the third period kept the game tied 2-2.

KEY STAT

A first-period assist from Minnesota forward Kendall Coyne Schofield increased her total to 15 points in 16 games to pull her even with league-leader Sarah Fillier of the New York Sirens and one shy of Coyne Schofield's point total in 24 games last season.

UP NEXT

Frost: Visit the Ottawa Charge on Thursday.

Sceptres: Host the Boston Fleet on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press