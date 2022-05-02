Fast Radius Sets First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Fast Radius

CHICAGO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Radius, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSRD), a cloud manufacturing company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 12 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Fast Radius management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. CT

Webcast Event: Link

Toll-Free Dial-in Number: (888) 708-0727

International Dial-in Number: (629) 228-0944

Conference ID: 1219409

The conference call and a supplemental slide presentation to accompany management’s prepared remarks will be available via the webcast link and for download via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.fastradius.com.

For the conference call, please dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization, or you can register here. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway at (949) 574-3860.

About Fast Radius, Inc.

Fast Radius, Inc. is a leading cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The Fast Radius Cloud Manufacturing Platform™ provides software applications and manufacturing solutions that help engineers design, make, and fulfill commercial-grade parts, when and where they are needed. This enables companies to manufacture and ship parts easily, flexibly, and sustainably. Founded in 2017, Fast Radius, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Louisville, and Singapore and microfactories in Chicago and at the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, KY. To learn more about Fast Radius and how its digital manufacturing capabilities are helping companies, please visit www.fastradius.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/fast-radius/ or Twitter @fastradius.

Story continues

Contacts

Fast Radius Investor Relations

Cody Slach, Alex Thompson

(949) 574-3860

FastRadius@GatewayIR.com

Fast Radius Public Relations

Morgan Scott

(312) 465-6345

PR@FastRadius.com



