Fast Radius Commences Chapter 11 to Complete its Marketing and Sale Process

Fast Radius
·7 min read
Fast Radius
Fast Radius

Fast Radius to continue operating and serving customers in the normal course

CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Radius, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSRD) (“Fast Radius'' or the “Company”) announced today that it is launching an in-court process to effectuate one or more strategic transactions and has filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware.

The Company has requested that the court establish certain sale and marketing procedures, which include a proposed bid deadline of December 5, 2022. The Company is in active discussions with one or more potential partners and continues to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives.

“Fast Radius has invested over $200 million creating a first-of-its-kind Cloud Manufacturing Platform. Like cloud computing, we provide a platform of software tools and manufacturing solutions to help engineers design and make commercial grade parts for a $360 billion market. We have served over 2,000 manufacturing customers and 23,000 software users since 2020,” said Lou Rassey, CEO and Co-Founder of Fast Radius. “We thank our suppliers and partners for their continued support through this process. We also thank our team members for their continued commitment and dedication to serving our customers.”

Fast Radius will continue to operate its business as a “debtor-in-possession” under the jurisdiction of the bankruptcy court and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The Company has filed customary motions requesting that the court authorize the Company’s ability to use cash on hand and operating cash flows to support its continued operation throughout this process, including payment of employee wages and benefits without interruption. The Company intends to pay suppliers and vendors in full under normal terms for goods and services provided on or after the filing date. Fast Radius expects to operate without interruption, including providing customers with the same high-quality products and services they expect and continued partnerships with its valued suppliers.

“Every year since our founding, Fast Radius has grown our revenue, expanded our customer base, and extended our service offerings. However, recent headwinds in the capital markets have inhibited our ability to adequately put in place the capital structure needed,” shared Rassey. "Our Board has deemed this filing an appropriate next step. We continue to have conviction on the importance of innovation in manufacturing and the potential for our Cloud Manufacturing Platform."

Court filings and other information related to the proceedings are available on a separate website administered by the Company's noticing agent, Stretto, at https://cases.stretto.com/fastradius or by calling Stretto representatives toll-free at 1-877-361-4291 or 1-714-384-7055 for calls originating outside of the U.S.

DLA Piper LLP (US) is serving as legal advisor to the Company, Lincoln International is serving as its investment banker, and Alvarez & Marsal is serving as its financial advisor. Interested parties may contact Lincoln International for additional information at fastradiusinfo@lincolninternational.com.

The Company anticipates that its common stock and warrants will be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and will be eligible to be quoted on either the OTC Bulletin Board or Pink Sheets. No assurance, however, can be made that trading in the Company's common stock and warrants on the OTC Bulletin Board or "Pink Sheets” will commence or be maintained.

In light of the bankruptcy filing, the Company will not conduct its Q3 2022 quarterly earnings call.

ABOUT FAST RADIUS
Fast Radius, Inc. is a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The Fast Radius Cloud Manufacturing Platform™ provides software applications and manufacturing solutions that help engineers design, make, and fulfill commercial-grade parts, when and where they are needed. This enables companies to manufacture and ship parts easily, flexibly, and sustainably. Founded in 2017, Fast Radius, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Louisville, and Singapore, and microfactories in Chicago and at the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, KY. To learn more about Fast Radius and how its digital manufacturing capabilities are helping companies, please visit Fast Radius.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “scales,” “representative of,” “valuation,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the Company’s ability to obtain timely approval of the Bankruptcy Court with respect to motions filed in the Chapter 11 proceedings; (ii) objections to the pleadings filed that could protract the Chapter 11 proceedings; (iii) the Bankruptcy Court’s rulings in the Chapter 11 proceedings, including the outcome of the Chapter 11 proceedings generally; (iv) the Company’s ability to obtain a timely sale of all of its assets or approval of a plan of reorganization; (v) the length of time that the Company will operate under Chapter 11 protection and the continued availability of operating capital during the pendency of the Chapter 11 proceedings; (vi) the Company’s ability to continue to operate its business during the pendency of the Chapter 11 proceedings; (vii) employee attrition and the Company’s ability to retain senior management and other key personnel due to the distractions and uncertainties; (viii) the effectiveness of the overall restructuring activities pursuant to the Chapter 11 proceedings and any additional strategies the Company may employ to address its liquidity and capital resources; (ix) the actions and decisions of creditors and other third parties that have an interest in the Chapter 11 proceedings; (x) increased legal and other professional costs necessary to execute the Company’s restructuring; (xi) the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties and regulatory authorities as a result of the Chapter 11 proceedings; (xii) the trading price and volatility of the Company’s common stock and warrants and the effects of the expected delisting from The Nasdaq Stock Market; (xiii) litigation and other risks inherent in a bankruptcy process; (xiv) the impact of uncertainty regarding the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern on our liquidity and prospects; and (xv) risks related to our ability to secure working capital. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additionally, the Chapter 11 proceedings may result in holders of the Company’s securities receiving no value for their interests. Because of such a possibility, the value of these securities is highly speculative and may pose substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company’s securities may bear little or no relationship to the actual recovery, if any, by holders thereof in the Chapter 11 proceedings. Accordingly, the Company urges extreme caution with respect to existing and future investments in its securities.

You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in Fast Radius’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 and other periodic reports. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Fast Radius assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Fast Radius does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

CONTACT
Morgan Scott, Senior Director of Communications at Fast Radius
pr@fastradius.com


Latest Stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would. “Nope, I’m done,” Barty told Australian Associated Press on Monday. “You can never say never but

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series

    TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who won for the fourth time in six games overall. Devon Toews and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist, and Logan O’Connor and Alex Newhook also scored. Lehkonen opened the scoring just 33 seconds into th

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Canada camp in Bahrain 'devastated' by news of goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau's broken leg

    Canada's first training session Monday at a pre-World Cup training camp in Bahrain was overshadowed with the panful news that goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was back in the U.S., recovering from surgery to repair a broken leg. Crepeau was hurt playing for Los Angeles FC in Saturday's MLS Cup final. The injury occurred in extra time when the 28-year-old from Candiac, Que., charged out of his penalty box in search of an under-hit back pass, only to collide heavily with onrushing Philadelphia forward Co

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic