Fast-Growing Distributor Nuvias Group Joins the Global Technology Distribution Council

The innovative European company serves more than 7,000 partners with leading-edge solutions enabling security, agility and manageability in hybrid IT and unified communications.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / The world's leading consortium of technology distributors - the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) - announced today the addition of the Nuvias Group to its membership, furthering its mission to drive channel success and strengthen the value of technology distribution.

Founded in 2015 by Rigby Private Equity, the Nuvias Group is now a $750M company with offices across Europe. The company's highly skilled and experienced teams - in addition to its well-established relationships with world-class vendors - position the IT distributor to make a unique impact in 2022 and beyond.

"Nuvias Group is a model for what successful technology distribution will look like today and into the future," said GTDC CEO Frank Vitagliano. "Their ability to flex and adapt to the changing needs of the channel will also help our organization to better meet the evolving requirements of today's technology vendors, resellers and solution providers - as the world continues to shapeshift around us every day."

The Nuvias Group's focus areas include unified communications, cybersecurity and intelligent networks, with specialized solutions offered via an ecosystem of more than 40 highly skilled vendor partners in 16 European countries.

"We're dedicated to providing ever-greater value to our IT channel vendors and customers," said CEO Simon England, who brings an extensive background in value-added distribution, with previous leadership positions at Westcon Group, Azlan and Tech Data. "Joining forces with the GTDC only helps us to further that mission."

The Nuvias Group has continued its organic and acquisitive growth over the past year, posting double-digit growth and acquiring highly specialized distributors to strengthen its presence and service in the UK, Benelux and the DACH region.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world's leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $150 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A (WSE: ABPL), Almo Corporation, Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW), CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia (MI: SES), D&H Distributing, ELKO, Esprinet (PRT.MI), Exclusive Networks (EPA: EXN), Exertis, Infinigate, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom (CSE:LOG), Nuvias Group, Siewert & Kau, SiS Technologies (HKSE: 0529), Tarsus, TD Synnex (NYSE: SNX), TIM AG and Westcon-Comstor.

About Nuvias

The Nuvias Group is the fast-growing European next generation distributor with a broad range of innovative services and solutions designed to secure customer success and accelerate partner and vendor growth. In collaboration with leading technology suppliers, we specialise in providing security, agility and manageability for clients, networks and cloud technology solutions through an ecosystem of highly skilled Channel partners. Discover more at www.Nuvias.com.

