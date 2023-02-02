Fast-growing discount store chain Popshelf opens a new Lexington County location

A new discount store has “popped” up Lexington County.

Popshelf, a fast-growing chain of stores that offers most items for $5 or less, recently opened a new location at 1776 South Lake Drive in Lexington County in the Red Bank area. The new Popshelf is near a host of other commercial businesses and is right next door to Walmart.

Popshelf, which is owned by the ubiquitous discount store giant Dollar General, began in 2020 and currently has about 100 stores across nine states. It has a goal to have 1,000 stores across the U.S. by the end of 2025. The retailer is known for carrying home decor items, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts supplies, party planning materials, toys and more.

“We are thrilled to expand the Popshelf offerings and look forward to having customers pop by our new Lexington store,” Popshelf senior director of store operations Matt Frame said in a statement. “Customers can explore our store and discover the possibilities of home decor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more.”

As reported in a 2021 story from CNN, Dollar General sought to expand its demographic customer base with the Popshelf brand. The story noted Popshelf stores “are targeted for women in suburban areas with an annual household income between $50,000 and $125,000.”

The South Lake Drive corridor has continued to grow with new businesses and commercial offerings. Aside from the aforementioned Walmart, that section of the road also has Lowe’s, McDonald’s, Rush’s, Zaxby’s, Dollar Tree, Starbucks and many others. A new Lizard’s Thicket is set to be built right next to the Pop Shelf, and a new 60-acre mixed-use development is in the works on nearby Platt Springs Road.