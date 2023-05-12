Fast-growing boys’ high school volleyball club sport on cusp of sanctioning

Boys’ high school volleyball continues on a fast track to sanctioning by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association as the 30-team sport more than doubled the number of schools participating this spring compared to last year.

On Wednesday, the KHSAA Board of Control signaled it would be ready to sanction a boys’ volleyball championship in the 2024-25 school year if it receives a firm commitment from enough schools that they will field teams. The KHSAA requires participation from 15 percent of its membership (currently 42 schools) for sanctioning.

“We fully anticipate we will have enough participating and interested programs to meet the KHSAA standards for a state sponsored championship in 2025,” said Brad Wilson, director of men’s and boys’ volleyball for the American Volleyball Coaches Association. “In the meantime, we will complete this season with next week’s end-of-season tournament and work to add even more teams in 2024.”

Still a club sport for now, next week the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association will hold its boys’ state tournament, a three-day event that culminates with semifinals and finals at Henry Clay High School on Wednesday.

Louisville teams St. Xavier, Trinity, DeSales and Holy Cross have been playing boys’ volleyball for many years, but the rest of the tournament field has programs that have been formed only in the last few seasons. So, Monday’s opening round has two knockout games for the Louisville region and a pool play format for the top 12 Central Kentucky teams.

West Jessamine, Henry Clay, Lafayette and Paul Laurence Dunbar will host Monday’s pool-play games beginning at 5:30 p.m. The winner of each pool will advance to the next round at West Jessamine with games at 6 and 7:30 p.m. West Jessamine features 6-foot-7 Penn State commit Zach Stowe.

The state semifinals will pit the Louisville teams against the Central Kentucky teams at Henry Clay at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with the championship game to follow at 7 p.m.

KVCA Boys’ State Volleyball Tournament

Monday’s Central Kentucky games

Pool A at West Jessamine

West Jessamine vs. Ryle, 5:30 p.m.

Western Hills vs. Ryle, 6:30 p.m.

West Jessamine vs. Western Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Pool B at Henry Clay

Henry Clay vs. Frederick Douglass, 5:30 p.m.

Franklin County vs. Frederick Douglass, 6:30 p.m.

Henry Clay vs. Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.

Pool C at Lafayette

Lafayette vs. Madison Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tates Creek vs. Madison Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Lafayette vs. Tates Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Pool D at Paul Laurence Dunbar

Dunbar vs. Friendship Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Frankfort vs. Friendship Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Dunbar vs. Frankfort, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

At West Jessamine

Pool A winner vs. Pool D winner, 6 p.m.

Pool B winner vs. Pool C winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

At Henry Clay

Semifinals (simultaneously), 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.