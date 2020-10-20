‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise to End With Eleventh Film, Justin Lin Directing

This one goes all the way to 11.
The central “Fast and Furious” franchise will come to a conclusion after the 10th and 11th films, Variety has confirmed. Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth “Fast and Furious” films, will return to direct the final two installments and the franchise to the finish line after over two decades in theaters.
The latest film in the series, “F9,” was originally supposed to debut earlier this year, but Universal pushed the project to Memorial Day 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More to come.
