Fast & Furious and American Horror Story stars join new thriller

John Cena and Kathy Bates are set to join the cast of the upcoming political thriller The Independent.

The pair will star alongside Queen & Slim's Jodie Turner-Smith and Succession's Brian Cox in the feature film, with Bates set to play the first female presidential candidate.

According to a synopsis shared by The Hollywood Reporter, The Independent is set in the final weeks of the "most consequential presidential election in history".

The story follows an "idealistic young journalist" (Turner-Smith) who teams up with her idol (Cox) to uncover a conspiracy that places the "fate of the election, and the country, in their hands".

Cena will play an independent presidential candidate, in a joint lead role with Turner-Smith.



"We're incredibly excited to partner with Kathy Bates and John Cena on The Independent," said Brian O'Shea of The Exchange, who financed the movie.

"Kathy's exceptional acting skills, paired with Cena's global appeal and ability to transform on-screen, makes them incredible additions to this film. We couldn't be happier that they've signed on."

The Oscar-winning Bates was recently seen in Richard Jewell and will next appear in the feature adaption of Judy Blume's classic novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret as well as starring in Thaddeus O’Sullivan's The Miracle Club.

Cena has had quite a busy year so far, starring in F9: The Fast Saga, The Suicide Squad and the Hulu original movie Vacation Friends. The former WWE star will next be seen reprising his Suicide Squad role in the upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker, followed by Matthew Vaughn's all-star spy thriller Argylle.

The Independent does not yet have a confirmed release date.

