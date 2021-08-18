‘Fast and Furious 10’ Set for April 2023 Release

The 10th installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise is set to speed into theaters in 2023.

“Fast and Furious 10” will debut on April 7, 2023, Variety has confirmed. The film, which is the second to last movie in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, will be directed by Justin Lin and penned by Chris Morgan. It was originally scheduled for release on April 2 of this year, but that spot was taken by “F9” due to delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and later pushed back to June 25.

Though the cast has not been set yet, it is expected that franchise star Vin Diesel will return, along with Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez. According to Entertainment Weekly, Dwayne Johnson is not set to return to the franchise, and it is unclear whether John Cena will reprise his role as Jakob Toretto.

The release of “F9” in June certainly helped to liven up the box office during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the film grossing over $170 million in the U.S. and over $500 million globally. The film received mixed reviews from critics, with Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman writing: “With a story that looks back more than forward and a space sequence that comes close to jumping the shark, the fifth entry in the series directed by Justin Lin gets stuck in franchise overdrive.” But the “Fast and Furious” films continue to be an audience favorite, with the film reaching an average rating of B+ on CinemaScore.

Entertainment Weekly was the first to report the news of “Fast and Furious 10’s” release date.

