'Fast and Furious 10' Casts 'Captain Marvel' Star Brie Larson

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson will join the cast of Fast and Furious 10, according to an announcement made by franchise lead Vin Diesel on Instagram on Saturday evening.

“Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to yourself ‘That’s Captain Marvel,'" Diesel wrote on Instagram alongside an image of Larson and himself. "Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in ‘Fast 10.’"

He continued, "You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie."

Larson then confirmed the casting announcement on her own Instagram, writing, “Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family. Thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement.”

Fast and Furious 10, which is directed by Justin Lin, sees the return of Diesel as Dom Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Ludacris as Tej Parker, Sung Kang as Han Lue and Charlize Theron as Cipher, among several others. Additionally, Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchoir have joined the all-star cast.

Diesel previously asked Dwayne Johnson, who starred in the fifth through eighth movies in the franchise, to return for F10 via social media. Johnson confirmed that there was “no chance” he would come back, before calling Diesel’s post an “example of his manipulation” in an interview with CNN in December.

Fast and Furious 10 is currently set for release on May 19, 2023.

