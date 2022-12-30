Fast-food industry coalition sues to block California labor law AB 257

Suhauna Hussain
·4 min read
Los Angeles, CA - June 09: Fast-food workers lead a march to the state building on Spring Street after rally at Los Angeles City Hall to protest unsafe working conditions, and to demand a voice on the job through AB 257 Thursday June 8 2022 in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Fast-food workers march in downtown L.A. in June in support of worker protections. AB 257 was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Labor Day. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A group of businesses and restaurant trade groups sued Thursday to stop California from implementing a new labor law boosting protections for fast-food workers.

The landmark California law would, among other things, create a worker representative body with the power to raise wages.

The group, known as the Save Local Restaurants coalition, is attempting to qualify a referendum that would put the law on hold and ask California voters whether to uphold or repeal it on the November 2024 ballot. Save Local Restaurants submitted slightly more than 1 million unverified signatures this month, well more than the required minimum, making it likely the referendum will eventually be certified for the ballot.

With the process of verifying submitted signatures still underway, California's Department of Industrial Relations said in a letter to the coalition that the law would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

The coalition said putting the law into effect would set a "dangerous precedent" that threatens voters' right of referendum. The group filed the lawsuit in Sacramento County Superior Court to "ensure the democratic process established by the California Constitution is respected."

When the secretary of state issued a notice Dec. 9 acknowledging a sufficient raw count of signatures submitted, AB 257 became "ineffective and unenforceable in its entirety," the coalition said.

The lawsuit represents yet another tussle over AB 257, also known as the Fast Recovery Act, amid allegations by labor advocates who sponsored the law that signatures were obtained fraudulently and criticism that industries with deep pockets have increasingly turned to the ballot to delay progressive laws enacted by the state Legislature.

More than 50 referendum measures have qualified for the California ballot in the century since the creation of the referendum process, but "not in a single one of those prior instances did the State ever attempt to temporarily enforce the referred statute while the signature review process was underway," said Kurt Oneto, an attorney with law firm Nielsen Merksamer who is representing the referendum proponents.

"By moving forward with implementing AB 257, the state would create a harmful precedent that would effectively render the state’s referendum process meaningless,” Oneto said in a statement.

In the Tuesday letter to the coalition, Industrial Relations Department Director Katrina Hagen said she and her staff were working to establish the Fast Food Council created by AB 257 and had "an obligation to proceed" with implementing the law "in the absence of clear authority providing that AB 257 is suspended merely upon submission of unverified signatures."

Hagen wrote that the law would be put on hold "if and when" the referendum challenging it qualifies for the ballot.

The lawsuit argues in response that referendum proponents have the power to suspend an "objectionable law from otherwise taking effect" by completing their end of the process — collecting and filing the minimum number of signatures with county election officials — before the 90-day deadline.

"Any additional, purely administrative time taken by elections officials to complete the signature verification process or 'certify' the measure for the ballot, cannot undermine or interfere with this constitutional right of referendum," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction requiring California officials to suspend the Jan. 1 implementation of the law until the signature verification process is completed and, if there are enough valid signatures to qualify the referendum for the ballot, until voters weigh in.

AB 257, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Labor Day, creates a mandate for a first-of-its-kind council to set standards for fast-food wages, hours and other workplace conditions.

The law requires the signatures of 10,000 fast-food restaurant employees to move forward with creation of the council once the law goes into effect. Service Employees International Union California, which sponsored AB 257 and opposes the effort to overturn it, said Dec. 5 that it had obtained those signatures.

The lawsuit names state officials responsible for enforcement of AB 257, including Hagen of the Department of Industrial Relations, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber and state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta.

Representatives for the Department of Industrial Relations and the secretary of state's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson with the state Department of Justice said the California Department of Industrial Relations is the state attorney general's client in this matter and declined to respond to questions.

Counties have until Jan. 25 — 30 business days from the Dec. 9 notice — to complete a random sample verification of signatures.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Persistent inflation, not recession, 'the greater risk' as BoC looks to 2023

    "If high inflation sticks, much higher interest rates will be required to restore price stability, and the economy will have to slow even more sharply," Macklem said.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday's loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation, the latest twist in an odd season for the star. Garrett wasn't on the field for the Saints' first series, and Stefanski revealed Monday that it was because he was being disciplined. "Just a team thing,” Stefanski said during a Zoom call, without elaborating. “That was my decision.” Stefanski benched starting safety Gr

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Deshaun Watson preaches patience in early stages with Browns

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Along with passes and plays, Deshaun Watson is practicing patience. And like nearly everything else with Cleveland's quarterback, it's taking time. Four starts into his tenure with the Browns, Watson insisted Thursday he's not frustrated by his poor passer rating, uneven performances or any other statistics that might not be up to his past standards. While staying present, Watson is looking ahead. “It’s the long run and that’s why I came to Cleveland," he said. “It’s not about

  • Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1

    CALGARY — Third time was the charm for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers' lethal power play. McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1. Tied 1-1, Edmonton got its third man-advantage of the night at 7:15 of the third period when Andrew Mangiapane was whistled for holding when he reached around with his arm and grabbed Darnell Nurse from behind while trying to beat the defenceman to a

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. “He’s just getting the ball to us," Kittle said. "He’s great with the football. He puts it on target. He allows guys to run with it. He’s super savvy in th

  • Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. “Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me,” he said. “The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen, and it’s been disappointing.” Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down in a perfo

  • Mavs unveil Nowitzki statue before Christmas game vs. Lakers

    DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki stood with his son Max, both ready to push the lever that would unveil the statue of the retired Dallas Mavericks star outside the team's arena. It already had been revealed that the statue depicted Nowitzki's signature one-legged fadeaway jumper. Not that there ever was any question. “That jump shot, just going up to the sky, creating all type of rain,” said Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham, whose team was playing the Mavericks in the Christmas Day game that follo