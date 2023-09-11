Fast food industry calls off fight with California labor in exchange for $20 minimum wage

A last-minute legislative deal could lead to a $20 minimum wage for California’s fast food workers in the coming year and end an upcoming ballot fight between the industry and labor unions.

Service Employees International Union announced the accord Monday, which includes amendments to AB 1228, the latest bill aimed at improving fast food industry conditions. The changes include raising the statewide minimum wage for fast-food workers and is contingent on withdrawal of the referendum against AB 257 — last year’s bill that created a fast food council to oversee pay and other workplace issues.

Fast food companies had been set to try to take down that law through a ballot measure voters would have considered in 2024.

“This agreement is in the best interest of workers, local franchise restaurant owners, and brands and protects the franchise business model that has provided opportunities for thousands of Californians to become small business owners,” said Matt Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association.

In return, the joint liability portion of AB 1228 will be removed. It would have held companies and their franchisees jointly liable for accusations of harassment, wage theft or other forms of mistreatment. The bill had stalled in the Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of the July 14 deadline for bills to advance out of policy committees.

“The amendments to AB 1228 put aside valid concerns about the franchisor-franchisee relationship in favor of bringing stakeholders from across the industry together with workers to solve common problems and build a better future,” said Joseph Bryant, Executive Vice President of the Service Employees International Union, in a statement.

AB 1228 won’t be eligible for a vote until Thursday because the last-minute amendments must be in print and available to the public at least three days before lawmakers can pass it.

If the Legislature passes the measure, then it will go to Gov. Gavin Newsom who has not stated a public position on the bill.