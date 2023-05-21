Fast fashion is a ‘monster’ that could destroy industry, says ex-TopShop director

Barriers outside the Topshop Topman store on Oxford Street, London following the announcement on Monday that Asos has sealed the takeover of Topshop - Ian West/PA Wire

Fast fashion is a "monster" which is hurting all brands as shoppers demand cheaper prices and clothes that they only wear once, Topshop's former fashion director has said.

Retailers have benefited from "the pressure on young people to never be seen in the same outfit", former Topshop chief Gillian Ridley Whittle said.

She added that customers had become accustomed to the idea that "if they want fashion, they can get it at cheap prices", which was piling pressure on all fashion brands.

"Fast fashion has become such a monster. In order to keep the prices down, because it is all so throw-away, and then these companies have gone to cheaper and cheaper sources for their clothes, which don't pay their workers fairly or care about the planet."

Ms Ridley Whittle said she realised she was "part of the problem" while at Topshop and things started "to not sit right", driving her to set up her ethical underwear brand Peachaus.

Topshop, which is now sold on Asos following the online store's takeover of the brand in early 2021, was previously a staple of high streets up and down the country.

In the early 2000s, it soared in popularity among young fashionable shoppers, and in its heyday was known for offering deals such as three pairs of underwear for £7.

Ms Ridley Whittle, who was Topshop fashion director between 2019 and 2021, said there was a "huge educational piece" in convincing shoppers that they should be buying fewer items which would last them longer.

"If everyone in the industry came together, put their prices up but started making products so people could buy less, then it would be an economical thing."

Peachaus has been set up with backing from Cedric Wilmotte, the global chief executive of Michael Kors. The company, which also sells sleepwear, is currently on the hunt for £3m more in funding to help expand into swimwear ranges.

Ms Ridley Whittle had also previously been the trading director for lingerie and beauty at Marks & Spencer, working for the retailer for just under six years. Underwear is seen as central to the M&S clothing business.

Story continues

Ms Ridley Whittle said running her own business meant she could take more control of where she was sourcing materials from across her range.

Peachaus has, for example, opted against sourcing from China, something various retailers have been facing pressure over in light of human rights abuses in the country.

The brand also actively promotes longer use of its underwear, selling laundry bags to help items last longer. Ms Ridley Whittle said she was also considering also offering sewing kits so customers could repair their products.

She said: "It might be that the future is that 80pc of fashion is recycled, repurposed or reused. So the question is how do we make this repair, and recycling look sexy and make it attractive?"

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.