Fast Energy Holdings Berhad Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: RM0.008 loss per share (vs RM0.027 loss in 3Q 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Fast Energy Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAST) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM55.9m (up 15% from 3Q 2021).

  • Net loss: RM935.0k (loss narrowed by 72% from 3Q 2021).

  • RM0.008 loss per share (improved from RM0.027 loss in 3Q 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Fast Energy Holdings Berhad shares are up 8.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Fast Energy Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

