Fast Courier Providing The Best Courier Comparison Tools All Over Australia.

Fast Courier provides customers with an easy courier comparison tool to ensure customers get the best deal for the service they need for a cheaper price.

Sydney, Australia, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fast Courier is one of Australia’s fastest and most comprehensive courier comparison websites. Customers can compare courier quotes, send packages and freight all over Australia using the quick freight quote comparison tool. The company has developed cutting-edge logistics technology that aims to help customers compare courier and freight quotes, multiple carriers and delivery time.

Whether Interstate Couriers, Domestic Freight or pallet transport, customers can compare them all and tailor the best suitable courier service delivery. The company also offers free package pick up all over Australia which aims to help ease customers with hassle-free collection at their doorstep.

With current inflation and supply chain issues arising, Fast Courier aims to provide a solution by offering an easy way for customers to compare courier prices across multiple carriers and find the right carrier to match their budgets, plans and logistics preferences. They also offer a range of management and integration tools available for businesses that send large volume packages. Businesses can save up to 30% on deliveries with Fast Courier whilst enjoying a suite of cutting edge logistics tools for increased efficiency.

The team at Fast Courier has simplified the whole process for customers looking for overnight delivery, interstate couriers, or just plain reliable and professional courier services. Besides, the operation has optimized the process for customers to book shipments, choosing the best deal and using Fast Courier tools to send the deliveries hassle-free.

The tool is designed with a user-friendly interface so users of all ages can navigate through it easily. Tracking of the delivered packages can also be done through the website. Customers can also request for a freight quote through the website.

"Australia is a big country, and everyone is always looking for the cheapest interstate couriers, and we even find it a hassle sometimes to compare prices between couriers," said a spokesperson of Fast Courier. "Due to this, the company decided to find a solution and tap into this space to provide and help customers better compare courier freight prices in an overpriced inflationary market. As fuel prices increase globally coupled with major disruptions due to Covid, businesses and consumers are always looking for accurate comparison services to save cost.

After customers make a booking with Fast Courier, the team will provide a booking ID and shipping labels to place on their package. The courier will scan the customer's package at their doorstep and issue a tracking number. Fast Courier will constantly be keeping in touch with customers as the package is making its journey to delivery.

About Fast Courier

Founded in 2020 in Sydney, Fast Courier is on a mission to increase accessibility, transparency and democratisation within the logistics industry. By investing in technology that takes the friction out of finding and booking a preferred logistics provider, Fast Courier seamlessly connects all Australians to a wide variety of carriers to match every budget, plan and logistic preference.

Website: https://fastcourier.com.au/

CONTACT: Name: Vincent Maneno Email: hello@fastcourier.com.au Organization: Fast Courier


