FAST Channels Could Be Worth $500M In UK By 2027, New Research Shows

FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels are set for big growth in the UK, according to new data.

In fact, they could make up 20%, or $500M in revenues, of the country’s ad-supported video market by 2027. That’s the topline finding of analysis of the UK’s $3BN premium online ads market by London-based research house Omdia.

Canada-based distributor Blue Ant International commissioned the research and unveiled the stats at its London TV Screenings event today in the UK.

The data follows up on a larger Omdia study on FAST trends and suggests significant growth is coming as content owners move more programs onto FAST networks, which usually focus on specific shows or genres and offer them free.

Other key findings from Omdia’s research include the discovery UK FAST channel revenue increased 180 times between 2019 and 2022, and is now a weekly habit for 15% of online viewers in the country.

Omdia identified the growth of FAST channels was promoting advertizers to move spend away from free TV. It said there was “an increasing number” of ‘FAST-native’ channels.

News was identified as the top genre for FAST in the U.S. and Asia Pacific. Docs lead the way in Europe and movie networks are most popular in Latin America, Omdia noted quoting data from Amagi.

“As a global distributor with a proven track record, our goal with these new findings is to demystify how FAST will perform outside of North America, specifically in the UK where free-to-air still reigns supreme,” said Lilla Hurst, Global Head of Acquisitions & Partnerships, Blue Ant International.

“The updated data highlights FAST as an opportunity for creators to maximise the value of their IP in the UK via windowing strategies that will extend the life and revenue of their productions. We’re here to help them navigate through that journey.”

Blue Ant’s FAST channels includes Love Nature, HauntTV and TotalCrime.

