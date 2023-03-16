Fashion's OG Beauty Guru Fara Homidi Launches Eponymous Makeup Brand

Fashion's famed OG makeup artist Fara Homidi launches an eponymous cosmetic brand.

After years of slaying faces of models on the runways of Off-White™, Coperni and Miu Miu, the industry legend knew that to solidify her legacy in beauty and fashion, she needed to drop her own brand dedicated to her personal and professional POV of beauty through the years. Her namesake collection Fara Homidi Beauty starts with a bang with the "Essential" Lip Compact, a refillable lip tool with a range of four flattering shades, six skin inclusive lip pencils and a lip brush. With a cultural handle on the industry, the Afghanistan-born star desires to infuse her brand with the idea of "slow beauty" by "creating products that have been lovingly curated using sustainable methods and intelligently sourced ingredients," according to a press release.

The "Essential" Lip Compact retails for $88 USD, the lip pencils for $36 USD and the lip brush for $58 USD and is up for grabs via Fara Homidi Beauty's website.

With model Paloma Elsesser starring as the face of the inaugural launch, we can only bet the brand's direction and it involves "your skin but better" vibes.