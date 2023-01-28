What fashion's front row reveals about the pricey links between labels and the A-list

Lisa Armstrong
·5 min read
(L-R) AngÃ¨le, Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton, and Apple Martin attend the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week - Getty Images Europe
(L-R) AngÃ¨le, Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton, and Apple Martin attend the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week - Getty Images Europe

There was barely room to exhale at Caviar Kaspia, a restaurant in Paris where baked potatoes cost 1000 euros and are filled with 80 grams of Beluga caviar last Monday night. It was the first day of Paris Couture week and chairs magically kept appearing for last-minute guests who squeezed around densely occupied tables laden with crystal glasses and china for a post-show dinner.

A couple of boulevards away, on the Avenue de l’Opera, the ravages on Europe’s economy were all too obvious: empty shops and sleeping bags in doorways. But inside this plushly upholstered cocoon, as one caustic diner observed, “what financial crisis?”

Couture week used to be an intimate affair - small salon presentations before fashion weeks, that mostly took place in front of around 100 or so women. These women - aristocrats, South American dictators’ wives (who gained an entire education on etiquette, interior decoration and style from the designers), often a celebrity or two - paid handsomely for the clothes they ordered, and they were the story.

Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann at the Chanel show - Marc Piasecki
Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann at the Chanel show - Marc Piasecki

Today, as the Renoir-esque, jewel-bedecked, taffeta swathed crowd at Caviar Kaspia demonstrates, it is a far grander affair - and an insight into the glitzy, outrageously extravagant world of film directors, influencers and oligarchs.

Among the celebrities, glossy magazine editor contingent and social media stars filming every blob of caviar for their Instagrams and TikToks were a smattering of actual clients (the ones who pay for their clothes.)

But most of those present weren’t what the fashion houses would call clients. The French dancer, singer and actress Josephine Baker, who inspired last week’s languidly elegant Dior show, paid for her 1950s Dior as a badge of pride. Today’s phalanxes of A-listers don’t pay, also as a badge of pride.

Instead, they are paid. And in the past year, “since the pandemic, weirdly”, one fashion house insider told me, “their fees have become obscene, both to turn up, and to be dressed. Couture shows pay more than the ready to wear. “A celebrity with a good agent can get between £50-100,000 to sit on the front row. Plus they’re flown in and put up at the Ritz or The Crillon.”

Carole Bouquet, Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton attend the Chanel show during couture week - Pascal Le Segretain
Carole Bouquet, Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton attend the Chanel show during couture week - Pascal Le Segretain

There’ll be more money if said A-lister posts about it on social media, which has made couture, once a secretive, elite world (although brief, highly choreographed snippets, were released on Pathe News, with voiceovers from men) instantly viewable to everyone in real time.

Were Baz Luhrmann and his costume designer wife Catherine Martin doing the rounds of the front rows for inspiration, or to garner funding for their next film venture?

Julianne Moore once told me that some of the highly acclaimed indie films she’s starred in have such tiny budgets that collaborating with fashion brands is a way to afford doing them. At the Oscars, the current asking rate is $200,000-$300,000 for women to wear a gown on the red carpet, $70,000-$100,000 for men. No wonder some actresses wear two outfits by different brands on the night.

Did the Grammy winning rapper Doja Cat, who spent four hours with supremo make up artist Pat McGrath having her body painted red and splattered with rhinestones, water her bank account by attending the Schiaparelli show along with Kylie Jenner, model, entrepreneur and part of the Kardashian clan, who sat front row in her giant lion’s head adorned dress?

Doja Car and Kylie Jenner
Doja Car and Kylie Jenner

Unlikely. While the likes of Dior (whose front row celebs included Elizabeth Debicki, Kirsten Dunst, Rosamund Pike and Bianca Jagger); Valentino  (Anne Hathaway); Chanel (Marianne Cotillard, Tilda Swinton) and Armani (Michelle Yeoh), all make millions of euros from couture clothes, Schiaparelli is a minnow with small budgets.

(L to R) Anna Wintour, Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week - Getty Images Europe
(L to R) Anna Wintour, Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week - Getty Images Europe

To cut through, Schiaparelli’s current designer, Daniel Roseberry, has developed a talent for guerrilla tactics. Last week, they paid off handsomely. His stuffed (fake) animals provoked outrage (Carrie Johnson), admiration (Peta) and screams of disgust (certain celebrities who said they wouldn’t be wearing Schiaparelli). Joyous publicity opportunities all round.

So who is buying the clothes? Because make no mistake, money is changing hands - for both clothes and jewellery, which is shown separately in intimate presentations slotted between the catwalk shows. Those handing it over hail from all over the place, although what with their multiple homes, impounded jets and yachts that have been transferred to other names, addresses can be a bit vague.

Elizabeth Debicki and Catherine Debicki at the Christian Dior show during couture week - Victor Boyko
Elizabeth Debicki and Catherine Debicki at the Christian Dior show during couture week - Victor Boyko

The Chinese still aren’t travelling. The Russians reserve the right to self identify as anything but. But while clients may not appear in person (news of the world’s travails having permeated the walls even of their citadels, making $300,00 hand sewn lace hot-pants and matching capes a not terribly good look), they send their stylists to select for them. Naturally there’s a hierarchy of stylists as there is a hierarchy of everything at couture, including potatoes and caviar.

At Dior’s high jewellery show, more than half the jewels in some of the cases had been reserved by the second day - for prices that run into the millions. Stones are bigger. David Morris had eight carat diamonds. De beers, ten. Cindy Chao, a Taiwanese jewellery designer dreamed up a pair of 11cm pea pod drop earrings (the length of an evening bag) capped with two enormous cabochon emeralds and instantly sold one of them - to a man who, rather than wear it, will display it on his desk. A sense of scarcity is crucial. At Cartier they’re not only using unbelievable stones but dinosaur bones - smothered in diamonds sculpted into a panther’s head.

You couldn’t make it up. Then again, during last week’s couture week, you didn’t have to.

Latest Stories

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Forge FC signs veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to new contract

    HAMILTON — Forge FC has signed veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to a new contract. The 31-year-old fullback was a regular in Forge's backline last season when the Hamilton side dispatched Atletico Ottawa 2-0 to win the Canadian Premier League title. Morgan, a veteran of Major League Soccer with both Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake, made 27 appearances for Forge in all competitions in 2022, including 23 in league play. He had one goal and two assists. “We are very happy to have Ashtone re-s

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Canada's Devin Gibson looking to make mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • 49ers-Eagles NFC championship matchup has old-school feel

    Nasty defenses. Strong rushing offenses. Physical in the trenches. This 49ers-Eagles matchup in the NFC championship game Sunday has all the elements of old-school football. But don’t overlook all the playmakers at the skill positions on both teams. Philadelphia has running back Miles Sanders, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert to go with quarterback Jalen Hurts, a finalist for both the AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. San Francisco has running b

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • 49ers' Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

    San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation. San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges. The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.” The police said they were called t

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27. Jerami Grant added 19 points to help Portland win its second straight game. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 poi

  • Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews

    TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists. William Nylander and Joey Anderso

  • NY Rangers sign defenseman Ben Harpur to 2-year extension

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with defenseman Ben Harpur on a two-year, $1.57 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season. General manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Thursday for the 28-year-old who started the season with Hartford (AHL). Harpur will earn $775,000 next season and $800,000 in the final year. Harpur has skated in 18 games for the Rangers this season with one goal and two assists. Since he made his debut on Dec. 15, the Rangers are 11-4-