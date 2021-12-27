Fashionista's Favorite Stories of 2021

Proof that this year wasn't just 2020, Part II!

Well folks, it's over: 2021 has come and gone, if you can believe it.

Though it might've felt like it was just Part II of 2020 — what with the ongoing political upheaval, the Covid-19 crisis continuing to evolve and a seemingly-daily avalanche of bad news — another year did, indeed, pass.

There was much for us to cover here at Fashionista: We welcomed in a new presidential administration which, amongst other crucial changes, marked a return to the use of fashion as positive messaging. As climate change continued to ravage the planet, we asked questions about what role fashion plays in the problem — and could play in the solution. The fashion and beauty industries continued to push back against racism, launching the #StopAsianHate movement. And, sadly, we lost some of our most treasured talents much too soon with the deaths of designers Alber Elbaz and Virgil Abloh.

But through it all, there was proof fashion could be fun again, too: As vaccines rolled out, we marked the return of red carpets, the re-emergence of major industry events like the Met Gala and a rapid comeback of in-person fashion shows. We asked some of our favorite people how they're making it and how they shop, with enough delightful responses to fill a book on each. We shopped in our own unique ways, finding fun new fashion and beauty trends to try ourselves. Plus, we still had plenty of spare time at home to catch up on all the latest costume design in television and film.

There are many ways to commemorate the Year That Was 2021, but here, we're narrowing it down to our favorite stories that ran on Fashionista; whether somber or silly, deeply-dived reports or hashed-out personal thoughts, heart-wrenching or heartwarming, these features will stick with us for a long time.

We'll see you in 2022!

Inside the Industry

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Why Virgil Abloh Will Live Forever

Dolce & Gabbana Wants to Move Forward. But in Fashion, Who Earns Forgiveness?

Story continues

Three Harlem's Fashion Row Designers Created the Looks Worn by the Newest American Girl Dolls

What Can Fashion Media Learn from the 'Elle' Latinx Issue?

Armed With a Viral Puff Dress, Selkie Aims to Make Fashion More Inclusive

Weed Merch and the Evolution of the Modern Cannabis Lifestyle Brand

Kerby Jean-Raymond Celebrates Black Inventions in Debut Pyer Moss Couture Collection

Pop-Punk Is Back in Fashion

This Is How Luxury Resale Platforms Price Their Handbags

Sustainability Remained as Urgent as Ever

Portland residents cool off at Sellwood Riverfront Park during a heat wave on Monday, June 28, 2021. Photo: Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What Role Will Our Clothes Play in Adapting to a Warming Planet?

Maternity Wear Has a Waste Problem

If You Care About Fashion Ethics, It's Time to Start Paying Attention to Amazon Warehouses

In Fashion, Regenerative Farming Isn't an Impossible Solution

Cleaning Up Fashion Starts With Policy Change

3 Up-and-Coming Designers Who Could Shape the Future of Sustainability

Why Haven't Wedding Dress Rentals Caught on in the U.S.?

The Career Ladder Looked a Little Different

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

What's It Like to Start a New Fashion or Beauty Job Remotely in a Global Pandemic?

Christopher John Rogers and Tanya Taylor — Former Intern and Boss, Respectively — Talk Early Career Lessons and Always Rooting for Each Other

Michael Halpern, the New York Designer Making a Mark in London

The Emerging New York Label Showcasing the Possibilities of Jamaican Crochet

Untitled in Motion Makes Wearable, Leisure-Friendly Art

Sourced From Pre-Existing Materials, The Series Makes One-of-a-Kind Pieces for the Modern Day Flower Child

'Smize Cream' Is Just the Beginning of Tyra Banks's Disney-Like Universe

5 Tips for Starting Your Side Hustle From Fashion Folks Who Did It

Career Advice From the Current Generation of Black Fashion Industry Talent, to the Next

Did 2020 Change Fashion Internships for the Better?

Stella McCartney Has Spent 20 Years Living in the Tension

Sincerity Is at the Heart of Manolo Blahnik's Success

Wes Gordon Wants Every Woman to Feel Like a Superhero in Carolina Herrera

How Some of Our Faves Were Making It

Photo: Nomi Ellenson/Courtesy of Cora Harrington

How Cora Harrington Went From Blogging About Stockings After Work to Becoming a Trusted Voice in Lingerie

How Meredith Koop Went From Working at Chicago's Ikram to Styling Michelle Obama in the White House (and Beyond)

How Wilfred Rosado Went From Studying Biology at NYU to Designing the Pearls Seen at the Inauguration

How Abrimah Erwiah Went From Working at a Soho Boutique to Helping Shift the Conversation Around African Luxury Fashion

How Stuart Vevers Went From Making His Own Club Clothes to Shaping the Future of Coach

How Jawara Went From Helping Out at His Aunt's Salon to Becoming a World-Renowned Hair Stylist

How Lisa Says Gah's Lisa Bühler Built One of the First Instagram Brands Out of Her Apartment

How Maeve Reilly Went From Dressing Background Dancers to Becoming Celebrity Street Style's Most Powerful Stylist

How Antoine Phillips Went From Working Retail to Leading Gucci's Mission to Diversify the Fashion Industry

How Claire Bergkamp Became One of the Most Quietly Influential Figures in Sustainability

How Radhika Jones Went from English PhD Student to Editor-in-Chief of 'Vanity Fair'

How House Of's Christina Tung Is Bringing a Holistic Approach — and a Lot of Heart — to PR

We're Still Obsessing Over These Shopping Tips

Photo: Emma Summerton/Netflix

How I Shop: 'Derry Girls' and 'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan

How I Shop: Leyna Bloom

How I Shop: Retta

How I Shop: Christine Chiu

How I Shop: BD Wong

How I Shop: Devon Lee Carlson

How I Shop: Rickey Thompson

How I Shop: Jamie Chung

How I Shop: Keke Palmer

How I Shop: Alex Newell

How I Shop: Caroline Ricke

How I Shop: Debi Mazar

How I Shop: Carla Rockmore

How I Shop, Beauty Edition: Gemma Chan

How I Shop, Beauty Edition: 'You' Fan-Favorite Shalita Grant

How I Shop, Beauty Edition: Golde's Trinity Mouzon Wofford

Behold the Power of a Good Style Moment

Photo: John Sciulli/WireImage

The Next Chapter of Street Style Is Going Viral

On the Eve of the Inauguration, Dr. Jill Biden and VP-Elect Kamala Harris Send a Powerful Message With Their Fashion



Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston Are Making Celebrity Styling More Human

Kate Young Is Making Some of the Most Entertaining Fashion Content on YouTube

Adele at a Basketball Game Looks Exactly How We Wish We Looked at a Basketball Game

Harry Styles Concerts Are His Fans' Met Gala

Oh My God, Dakota Johnson!

Our Favorite Shopping Trends in Fashion...

Photo: Imaxtree

The Happiest Knitwear Is on Etsy

Giddy Up, It's About to Be a Horse Girl Fall

All I Want to Wear This Summer Is a Corset With Jeans

Non-Basic Wedding Guest Outfits You'll Want to Say Yes To

Spotted: Warm-Weather Outfits That the Original Cast of 'Gossip Girl' Would Wear in 2021

26 Ways to Win at Tennis Style, With or Without Knowing How to Serve

5 Non-Boring Outfits Inspired by Popular Home Decor Pieces

...and Beauty

Photo: Imaxtree

18 Colorful Mascaras to Brighten Up Any Look

19 Actually Cute Accessories That Won't Damage Hair

13 Luxurious Hand Soaps That Will Make Your Bathroom Feel Extra-Fancy

8 Hair Perfumes You Won't Want to Stop Spritzing

16 Luxurious Candles That Aren't Made by Diptyque or Byredo

17 Actually Helpful CBD Products, Recommended by an Anxious Person

Influencer Culture Continued to Evolve...

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The Influencer of the Future Is Here, and They Don't Want to Sell You Anything

What the Internet's Preppiest Influencers Are Selling

All Your Favorite New Influencers Are Dogs

This Year's Met Gala Was Extremely Online

An Emma Chamberlain Superfan and Skin-Care Aficionado Reviews Every Bad Habit Product

Farmers, Foragers and Homesteaders Are the New Fashion Influencers

Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Pillow Bags?

The Early-Aughts Revival in Fashion Goes Deeper Than Low-Rise Jeans

..Perhaps Nowhere Moreso Than on TikTok

French TikTok creators at the @thefrenchhouseparis, a Paris-based content collective. Photo: Philippe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images

On TikTok and YouTube, Building Your Empire Starts With Merch

Meet the TikTok Creator Pulling Back the Veil on Luxury Fashion

Baths Are Changing for the TikTok Generation

9 Dermatologists Share the Social Media Skin-Care Trends That Haunt Them

Meet CeCe Vu, TikTok's Ultimate Fashion and Beauty Secret Weapon

Kendra Scott Is the Real Star of Alabama Rush TikTok

Beauty and Wellness Served as Both Agents of Change and Methods of Escape

Photo: Courtesy of Dedcool

Is 'Clean' Perfume the Solution to My Scent Sensitivity?

Ami Colé Is Doing 'Clean' Beauty That Caters to Melanin-Rich Skin in a Whole New Way

SheaMoisture Is on a Mission to Make Personal Care More Inclusive of Black Men

How Do We Change the Perception That Black-Owned Brands Are Only for Black People?

What 21 AAPI Founders Want the Beauty Community to Know Right Now

How Black-Owned, Indie Skin-Care Brand Klur Survived — and Thrived — During the Pandemic

On Rethinking the Concept of 'Wellness' in 2021

How to Make Your Curly Hair Look Its Best, According to 3 Celebrity Hairstylists

Just a Bunch of Perfect Tweets About Adam Driver's New Burberry Fragrance Campaign

I Couldn't Help But Wonder: What Happened to Carrie Bradshaw's Hair?

Good Costume Design Was More Than Just Eye-Candy

Photo: Karolina Wojtasik/Courtesy of HBO Max

The Costumes on 'Gossip Girl' 2.0 Cement the New World Order of the Upper East Side

Where 'Gossip Girl' Went, Fashion — and Dollar Signs — Followed

The New 'Gossip Girl' Is Already Having an Impact on the Fashion Industry

The Chic Costumes in Season Two of 'The Other Two' Are In on the Joke

Breaking Down the 'Legit' Fashion-Filled Season Finale of 'The Other Two'

The Expensive Fashion in New York City Media-Set Shows Is More Realistic Than You Think

Why Aren't More Asian-American Costume Designers Helping Tell Our Own Stories?

The 'House of Gucci' Costumes Are a Lesson in Contemporary Fashion History

The 'Zola' Costumes Reference 'Clueless,' 'Romy & Michelle's High School Reunion' and 'Wizard of Oz'

The Costumes in 'Judas and the Black Messiah' Offer a History Lesson in Social Justice

Zendaya Wears Custom Aliétte to Make John David Washington Mac and Cheese in 'Malcolm and Marie'

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.