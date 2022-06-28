Fashion Week Guests Head to the South of France for Jacquemus' "Le Papier" FW22 Runway

Having showcased his "Le Splash" collection in Hawai'i, Simon Porte Jacquemus invited guests to Arles in the South of France to present his Fall/Winter 2022 "Le Papier" runway.

The off-calendar show saw stylists, editors, buyers, influencers and more arrive in trains, at a stunning outdoor venue in the salt mountains of the Camargue park. Models walked out in all-white looks, perfectly blending with the show's backdrop. "I started working on the collection with the obsession to restart from nothing, like a white page," the designer told Vogue. The range was a mix of casual wear and bridal-inspired designs, influenced by the creative's upcoming wedding with Marco Maestri.

Models were accessorized with tulle veils while wearing everything from sheer dresses to relaxed tank tops and trousers. Black garments were added for a touch of contrast, while shades of ivory kept the collection balanced. Standing out from the show was, of course, the hyped Jacquemus x Nike Humara sneaker, which was worn with ribbed knit dresses, fuzzy knit shorts, outdoor-inspired puffer jackets and more.

See the full collection above. The Jacquemus x Nike Humara drops on June 28.