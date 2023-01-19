Fashion sneakers propel sustainable rubber in Brazil Amazon

  • A worker transports a slab of raw rubber at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, reenergizing the production of a sustainable forest product and improving the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    1/15

    Amazon Rubber Sustainability

    A worker transports a slab of raw rubber at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, reenergizing the production of a sustainable forest product and improving the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Rubber tapper Raimundo Mendes de Barros stands next to a tree prepared for the extraction of rubber, in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber tappers cooperatives. The project has re-energized production of a sustainable forest product and improved the standard of living for hundreds of rural families of rubber tappers. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    2/15

    Amazon Rubber Sustainability

    Rubber tapper Raimundo Mendes de Barros stands next to a tree prepared for the extraction of rubber, in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber tappers cooperatives. The project has re-energized production of a sustainable forest product and improved the standard of living for hundreds of rural families of rubber tappers. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Rubber tappers Raimundo Mendes de Barros, left, and his son Rogerio Mendes place their hands on a rubber tree in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber tappers cooperatives. The project has reenergized production of a sustainable forest product and improved the standard of living for hundreds of rural families of rubber tappers. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    3/15

    Amazon Rubber Sustainability

    Rubber tappers Raimundo Mendes de Barros, left, and his son Rogerio Mendes place their hands on a rubber tree in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber tappers cooperatives. The project has reenergized production of a sustainable forest product and improved the standard of living for hundreds of rural families of rubber tappers. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A rubber tree is prepared for the removal of rubber in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber tappers cooperatives. The project has reenergized production of a sustainable forest product and improved the standard of living for hundreds of rural families of rubber tappers. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    4/15

    Amazon Rubber Sustainability

    A rubber tree is prepared for the removal of rubber in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber tappers cooperatives. The project has reenergized production of a sustainable forest product and improved the standard of living for hundreds of rural families of rubber tappers. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Rubber tapper Rogerio Mendes shows off his Veja sneakers, received as a prize for his work as a young rubber extractor in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber tappers cooperatives. "They are making young people come back. They rekindled the hope of working with rubber even if it is a work in progress," Mendes said. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    5/15

    Amazon Rubber Sustainability

    Rubber tapper Rogerio Mendes shows off his Veja sneakers, received as a prize for his work as a young rubber extractor in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber tappers cooperatives. "They are making young people come back. They rekindled the hope of working with rubber even if it is a work in progress," Mendes said. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cows roam an area recently deforested in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Nearly half of the state's rural workforce is employed in cattle ranching. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    6/15

    Amazon Rubber Sustainability

    Cows roam an area recently deforested in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Nearly half of the state's rural workforce is employed in cattle ranching. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A man walks past a Veja shoe store in Paris, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber-tapping cooperatives. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    7/15

    Amazon Rubber Sustainability

    A man walks past a Veja shoe store in Paris, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber-tapping cooperatives. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Veja shoes pile up in a store in Paris, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber-tapping cooperatives. Over the last 20 years, Veja has sold more than 8 million pairs in several countries and maintains stores in Paris, New York and Berlin. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    8/15

    Amazon Rubber Sustainability

    Veja shoes pile up in a store in Paris, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber-tapping cooperatives. Over the last 20 years, Veja has sold more than 8 million pairs in several countries and maintains stores in Paris, New York and Berlin. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Shoes are visible in a Veja shoe store in Paris, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber-tapping cooperatives. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    9/15

    Amazon Rubber Sustainability

    Shoes are visible in a Veja shoe store in Paris, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber-tapping cooperatives. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Industrial rubber is processed at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, reenergizing the production of a sustainable forest product and improving the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    10/15

    Amazon Rubber Sustainability

    Industrial rubber is processed at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, reenergizing the production of a sustainable forest product and improving the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A worker sorts processed and packaged rubber at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, reenergizing the production of a sustainable forest product and improving the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    11/15

    Amazon Rubber Sustainability

    A worker sorts processed and packaged rubber at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, reenergizing the production of a sustainable forest product and improving the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Light shines on raw plates of pressed rubber at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, reenergizing the production of a sustainable forest product and improving the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    12/15

    Amazon Rubber Sustainability

    Light shines on raw plates of pressed rubber at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, reenergizing the production of a sustainable forest product and improving the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A worker shows a piece of a processed rubber plate taken for sample control at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, reenergizing the production of a sustainable forest product and improving the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    13/15

    Amazon Rubber Sustainability

    A worker shows a piece of a processed rubber plate taken for sample control at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, reenergizing the production of a sustainable forest product and improving the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Employees work at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, and this has reenergized the production of a sustainable forest product and improved the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    14/15

    Amazon Rubber Sustainability

    Employees work at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, and this has reenergized the production of a sustainable forest product and improved the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • People walk near the home of a rubber tapper in the Rio Branco placement in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The rubber for shoe company Veja comes from around 1,200 families from 22 local cooperatives spread across five Amazonian states: Acre, where the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve is located, Amazonas, Rondonia, Mato Grosso, and Para. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    15/15

    Amazon Rubber Sustainability

    People walk near the home of a rubber tapper in the Rio Branco placement in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The rubber for shoe company Veja comes from around 1,200 families from 22 local cooperatives spread across five Amazonian states: Acre, where the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve is located, Amazonas, Rondonia, Mato Grosso, and Para. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker transports a slab of raw rubber at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, reenergizing the production of a sustainable forest product and improving the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Rubber tapper Raimundo Mendes de Barros stands next to a tree prepared for the extraction of rubber, in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber tappers cooperatives. The project has re-energized production of a sustainable forest product and improved the standard of living for hundreds of rural families of rubber tappers. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Rubber tappers Raimundo Mendes de Barros, left, and his son Rogerio Mendes place their hands on a rubber tree in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber tappers cooperatives. The project has reenergized production of a sustainable forest product and improved the standard of living for hundreds of rural families of rubber tappers. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A rubber tree is prepared for the removal of rubber in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber tappers cooperatives. The project has reenergized production of a sustainable forest product and improved the standard of living for hundreds of rural families of rubber tappers. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Rubber tapper Rogerio Mendes shows off his Veja sneakers, received as a prize for his work as a young rubber extractor in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber tappers cooperatives. "They are making young people come back. They rekindled the hope of working with rubber even if it is a work in progress," Mendes said. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Cows roam an area recently deforested in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Nearly half of the state's rural workforce is employed in cattle ranching. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A man walks past a Veja shoe store in Paris, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber-tapping cooperatives. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Veja shoes pile up in a store in Paris, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber-tapping cooperatives. Over the last 20 years, Veja has sold more than 8 million pairs in several countries and maintains stores in Paris, New York and Berlin. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Shoes are visible in a Veja shoe store in Paris, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is producing sneaker soles made of native Brazilian Amazon rubber in collaboration with local rubber-tapping cooperatives. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Industrial rubber is processed at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, reenergizing the production of a sustainable forest product and improving the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A worker sorts processed and packaged rubber at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, reenergizing the production of a sustainable forest product and improving the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Light shines on raw plates of pressed rubber at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, reenergizing the production of a sustainable forest product and improving the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A worker shows a piece of a processed rubber plate taken for sample control at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, reenergizing the production of a sustainable forest product and improving the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Employees work at a rubber industrial plant of the cooperative called Cooperacre, in Sena Madureira, Acre state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The shoe manufacturer Veja works with Cooperacre, and this has reenergized the production of a sustainable forest product and improved the living of hundreds of rubber tapper families. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
People walk near the home of a rubber tapper in the Rio Branco placement in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Acre state, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The rubber for shoe company Veja comes from around 1,200 families from 22 local cooperatives spread across five Amazonian states: Acre, where the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve is located, Amazonas, Rondonia, Mato Grosso, and Para. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
FABIANO MAISONNAVE, TATIANA POLLASTRI AND ERALDO PERES
·6 min read

XAPURI, Brazil (AP) — Rubber tapper Raimundo Mendes de Barros prepares to leave his home, surrounded by rainforest, for an errand in the Brazilian Amazon city of Xapuri. He slides his long, scarred, 77-year-old feet into a pair of sneakers made by Veja, a French brand.

At first sight, the expensive, white-detailed urban tennis shoes seem at odds with the muddy tropical forest. But the distant worlds have converged to produce soles made from native Amazonian rubber.

Veja works with a local cooperative called Cooperacre, which has reenergized the production of a sustainable forest product and improved the lives of hundreds of rubber tapper families. It's a project that, though modest in scale, provides a real-life example of living sustainably from the forest.

“Veja and Cooperacre are doing an essential job for us who live in the forest. They are making young people come back. They have rekindled the hope of working with rubber," Rogério Barros, Raimundo’s 24-year-old son, told The Associated Press as he demonstrated how to tap a rubber tree in the family’s grove in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve. Extractive reserves in Brazil are government-owned lands set aside for people to make a living while they keep the forest standing.

Rubber was once central to the economy of the Amazon. The first boom came at the turn of the 20th century. Thousands of people migrated inland from Brazil's impoverished Northeast to work in the forest, often in slave-like conditions.

That boom ended abruptly in the 1910s when rubber plantations started to produce on a large scale in Asia. But during World War II, Japan cut the supply, prompting the United States to finance a restart of rubber production in the Amazon.

After the war, Amazon latex commerce again fell into decline, even as thousands of families continued to work in poor conditions for rubber bosses. In the 1970s, these relatively wealthy individuals began selling land to cattle ranchers from the south, even though, in most cases, they didn’t actually own it, but rather just held concessions because they were well-connected with government officers.

These land sales caused the large scale expulsion of rubber tappers from the forest. That loss of livelihood and deforestation to make way for cattle raising is what prompted the famous environmentalist Chico Mendes — together with a cousin of Barros — to found and lead a movement of rubber tappers. Mendes would be murdered for his work in 1988.

After Mendes' assasination, the federal government began to create extractive reserves so that the forest could not be sold to make way for cattle. The Chico Mendes reserve is one of these. But the story did not end with the creation of the reserves. Government attempts to promote the latex, including a state-owned condom factory in Xapuri, failed to create a reliable income.

What sets the Veja operation apart is that rubber tappers are now getting paid far above the commodity price for their rubber. In 2022, the Barros family received US$ 4.20 per kilo (2.2 pounds) of rubber tapped from their grove. Before, they made one tenth that amount.

This price that shoe company Veja pays the tappers includes bonuses for sustainable harvests plus recognition of the value of preserving the forest, explains Sebastião Pereira, in charge of Veja’s Amazonian rubber supply chain. ​The rubber workers also receive federal and state benefits per kilo.

Veja also pays bonuses to tappers who employ best practices and local cooperatives that buy directly from them. The criteria range from zero deforestation to the proper management of rubber trees. Top producers also receive a pair of shoes as a prize.

Veja’s rubber is produced by some 1,200 families from 22 local cooperatives spread across five Amazonian states: Acre, home to the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Amazonas, Rondonia, Mato Grosso, and Pará.

All the rubber goes to the Cooperacre plant in Sena Madureira, in Acre state, where raw product is cut, washed, shredded into smaller pieces, heated, weighed, packed and finally shipped to factories that Veja contracts with in industrialized Rio Grande Sul state, thousands of miles to the south, as well as to Ceara state, in Brazil's Northeast.

From there the sneakers are distributed to many parts of the world. Over the last 20 years, Veja has sold more than 8 million pairs in several countries and maintains stores in Paris, New York and Berlin. The amount of Amazon rubber it purchases has soared: from 5,000 kilos (11,023 pounds) in 2005 to 709,500 kilos (1.56 million pounds) in 2021, according to company figures.

However, it has not been a game changer for the forest in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, where almost 3,000 families live. The illegal advance of cattle, an old problem, has picked up. Deforestation there has tripled in the past four years, amid the policies of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was defeated in his reelection bid and left office at the end of last year.

Cattle long ago replaced rubber as Acre’s main economic activity. Nearly half of the state’s rural workforce is employed in cattle ranching, where only 4% live from forest products, mainly Brazil nuts.

According to an economic study by Minas Gerais Federal University, 57% of Acre’s economic output comes from cattle. Rubber makes up less than 1%.

Surrounded by cattle pasture and paved highway — the entry point for deforestation — Chico Mendes has the third highest rate of deforestation of any protected reserve in Brazil.

The growing pressure of cattle on the reserve, which has already lost 9% of its original forest cover, even led Veja to set up its own satellite monitoring system.

“Our platform shows a specific region where deforestation is rampant. So we may go there and talk. But we are aware that our role is to offer an alternative and raise awareness,” Pereira told the AP in a phone interview. “We are careful not to cross the line, as the public authority should be the one doing the law enforcement.”

According to Roberta Graf, who leads Acre’s branch of the association of federal environmental officials, the Veja experience is essential as it shows a path for living inside extractive reserves sustainably. But to achieve that, she argues, requires a joint effort that includes government at different levels, nonprofits and grassroots organizations.

“The forest communities still hold rubber tapping dear. They enjoy making a living off the latex,” she told the AP in an interview in her home in Rio Branco, Acre’s capital. “There are many forest products: copaiba, andiroba (vegetable oils), Brazil nuts, wild cacao, and seeds. The ideal should be to work with all of them according to what each reserve can offer."

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Latest Stories

  • Seth Jones rallies Blackhawks past Sabres 4-3 in overtime

    CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Jones scored two goals, including the game-winner 2:24 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Philipp Kurashev had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which was coming off an ugly 8-5 loss to Seattle. Connor Murphy also scored, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves. Buffalo lost for the fifth time in six games. Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson stopped 22 sho

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Bruce Boudreau should walk away from Vancouver

    In a strange press conference, Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford refused to give head coach Bruce Boudreau his full support. Following months of instability and rumours, Boudreau should consider quitting his post before an inevitable firing.

  • William Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers 5-4 in overtime

    TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Draisaitl scores two as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist and the Kraken won their seventh straight on the road to become the first NHL team to sweep a trip of seven or more games. Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Canucks' Jim Rutherford talks Boudreau, Horvat and 'retooling' in strange presser

    Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.