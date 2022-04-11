Fashion show ‘extravaganza’ planned in Charlotte to help Ukraine. How to get tickets

Like many in Charlotte, Christina Melissaris said she’s been deeply moved by the news out of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

The more she saw and read about the death, destruction and displacement, the more she and friends and colleagues wanted to find a way to help all the way from North Carolina. And so, they banded together to put together an event that could raise funds to donate to a charity on the ground helping in Ukraine.

The end result is an upcoming fashion show “extravaganza,” that says 100% of proceeds will go to CARE, an international nonprofit organization that’s providing food, water, hygiene kits and more to Ukrainian families.

“Everyone involved in the fashion show event is donating their time,” Melissaris said, “from the DJ to the guest speakers to the models.”

The show is 6 p.m. May 6 at The Galleries at Eight Eleven, 811 Providence Rd., and will feature “vintage fashion collections” for both women and men, “recyclable fashion designs” and a “silent auction event featuring a selection of fine art by local artists and an original vintage design by couture designer Luis Machicao.”

“The classic beauty of the 1950s is the theme,” Melissaris said.

Tickets for “Benefit For Ukraine — A Fashion Show Event” are $75 and available for purchase now via Eventbrite. Valet parking will be available, and light appetizers and other refreshments provided by Rosie’s Wine & Coffee will be served.

If you can’t attend but still want to help, you can make a donation using the Eventbrite website, Melissaris added.

And organizers are also looking for more volunteers to help put the event together. If interested in volunteering or donating supplies, you can contact Melissaris by emailing melchristina1@gmail.com or calling 704-622-0894.

More ways to help Ukraine

If fashion shows aren’t your thing, there are other ways you can help those displaced by the conflict in Ukraine and those still living in the country.

Numerous local, national and international charities are raising funds and collecting donations to help provide housing, food, medical care and more.