Fashion’s Rebound: Moving at the Speed of the Consumer

During the latest webinar produced by WWD, “Fashion’s Rebound,” Sherene Hilal, senior vice president of marketing and operations at Bluecore joined WWD executive editor Arthur Zaczkiewicz in discussing consumer trends and predictions heading into a digital-first holiday season.

In the past, for a retailer to meet a consumer where they were, it was about physical proximity and price. “Fast forward, past the era of Amazon and we’re now in this arena I like to call personal commerce, where every shopping experience can be encoded to the individual,” Hilal said. “It’s no longer just about price and proximity it’s about curating the best product and context to set up someone’s preferences, every single time.”

As a result, there has been a shift in the consumer mind-set around convenience and value and further a discrepancy between the current state of retail and the modern consumer. With so much access to information, the modern consumer has changed the way of the economy and what a brand must represent.

“You see it all around us, consumers caring about sustainability, while making customization selection and if you don’t get the informed consumer what they need to buy, we’re left with that subset that falls back on price, making it harder and harder for your brand to be profitable,” Hilal said.

According to Hilal, there are a number of variables and environments of today’s informed buyer. The first variable is e-commerce as a place of exploration and evaluation. Whereas stores were previously the best equipped to facilitate discovery, advancements in personalization technology, “e-commerce is the epicenter of the most successful brands.”

The second variable is digital transformation. Legacy technology for e-commerce is built for transactions but does not support lifetime value commerce.

“At Bluecore, we think of digital transformation not just through the lens of automation, but through the lens of intelligence,” Hilal said. “Artificial intelligence and applications like machine learning are what make it possible to cater to the informed buyer through every step of the exploration and evaluation phase. Personalization technology that can also execute real-time decisions, supports the transformation of a store-first retailer to a digital-first retailer by taking each individual and their preferences and turning them into the right product, content and offer recommendations that facilitate a shopper buying again and again wherever they are.”

The final variable is the surge in social responsibility and transparency becoming a decision driver for consumers. Consumers want to know that they are buying from brands that not only sell a product that is “best for them” but also aligns with their personal values.

Brands who are getting it right, Hilal said, are those going back to fundamentals. “Similar to revisiting the fundamentals of convenience and value, the most galvanizing brands are looking at their own business models and doubling down on core product value, customer experience, retention and loyalty, and social responsibility.”

Hilal pointed to key examples of brands that have successfully adapted including Madewell and Paula’s Choice. Among legacy luxury brands, she applauded Dior for its adaption of marketing and operational structures to champion accessibility and exclusivity. “I thought it was important to highlight a luxury brand because typically luxury is made up of highly considered purchases at high margins and with little discounting so it bucks the typical vicious cycles,” Hilal said. “And yet, even here Dior is innovating to double down on their mission of true luxury that enhances lifestyle. This means branching out with partnerships with accessible and mainstream brands like Nike, shifting from gowns to more practical daily wear, and supporting their higher price points, not just with high-quality materials, but reinvesting dollars back into education and health programs to benefit women.”

Further, Hilal points out that Dior was also one of the first luxury brands to launch an e-commerce site leaning into digital early on and focusing on online exclusives to broaden their available products in a smart way.

“These brands — Madewell, Paula’s Choice, Dior — did not become digitally savvy overnight,” Hilal said. “They regenerated constantly, focusing not just on consumer preference but they anticipated and experimented with new ways to connect with shoppers.

