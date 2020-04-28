Fashion Optimism: Joyful Pieces To Boost Your Wardrobe (& Your Mood)

Georgia Murray
Refinery 29 UK

Fashion reflects the zeitgeist in one of two ways: it holds up a mirror to society or it rails against the status quo, providing an antidote to the current state of things. From the divisive political landscape to our growing awareness of the climate crisis, it's fair to say that things haven't been so peachy of late. There was no way designers could have known of the looming coronavirus pandemic when they were designing their SS20 collections, yet catwalks from London to Milan defied the doom and gloom with serotonin-boosting brights and mood-lifting motifs.

From smileys to stars, hearts and rainbows, whimsical prints took hold this season but were far from childlike or saccharine. Cheery symbols were embraced by everyone, from Loewe’s playful cartoon dodo handbag to Fendi’s mega graphic flower prints. At Marc Jacobs’ elated show, models in canary yellow suits, giant red hats and daisy-print dresses strutted en masse to a jazzy soundtrack that had showgoers tapping their feet. A celebration of individuality, the collection put the fun back in fashion, kickstarting the season with a bang. 

"With a kaleidoscopic palette and myriad sparkles, it’s no surprise that the runway mood was positively ecstatic," explained Natalie Kingham, fashion buying director at Matches Fashion, at the retailer's SS20 trends presentation. Colour therapy was seen across catwalks, too, with joyful hues like buttercup yellow and pillar-box red laughing in the face of the staid and serious minimalism of the last few years. "Always an advocate of uplifting designs, Molly Goddard made her voluminous tulle more egalitarian this season, with wearable slim shapes in an irresistible, smile-inducing palette," Kingham said. Meanwhile, Paco Rabanne’s rainbow-striped turtleneck emerged as the happiest piece of the season. 

A slew of smaller labels have been advocating a more positive outlook for some time. Lazy Oaf’s kitsch cartoons and playful slogans have garnered a cult following since the brand's founding in 2001, while US-based Kina & Tam is loved for its Animal Crossing meets Sylvanian Families aesthetic. Jewellery label Wilhelmina Garcia is the latest brand to take over our feeds with its cute motifs, with signet rings featuring shamrocks, daisies and butterflies reminiscent of our school disco accessories. 

"Fashion really is a much more fun, friendly and inclusive place right now," says Zeena Shah, our favourite positivity advocate whose Instagram brightens up our feed on a daily basis. "You can feel the positivity in the air. With everything that is going on in the world, from politics to the climate crisis, it feels like a very dark place, and one way to combat that is to bring some positivity into our daily lives. Kindness, love and positivity are words to live by for 2020, and they’re shining through our fashion choices and on the catwalk." 

Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favourite mood-boosting fashion finds, from rainbow-hued tees to kitsch collectible jewellery. Inject some joy into your wardrobe (and life) with these playful picks.

<br> <br> <strong>Kina & Tam</strong> The Flower Baby Top, $, available at <a href="https://www.kinaandtam.com/collections/tops-2/products/the-flower-baby-top" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kina & Tam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kina & Tam</a>


Kina & Tam The Flower Baby Top, $, available at Kina & Tam
<br> <br> <strong>Anni Lu</strong> Dolores Howlite Star Pearl Bracelet, $, available at <a href="https://www.brownsfashion.com/uk/shopping/anni-lu-18k-yellow-gold-plated-dolores-howlite-star-pearl-bracelet-14499909" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Browns" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Browns</a>


Anni Lu Dolores Howlite Star Pearl Bracelet, $, available at Browns
<br> <br> <strong>Fabrizio Viti</strong> Black Jean Daisy 50 Leather Clogs, $, available at <a href="https://www.brownsfashion.com/uk/shopping/fabrizio-viti-black-jean-daisy-50-leather-clogs-14419764" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Browns" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Browns</a>


Fabrizio Viti Black Jean Daisy 50 Leather Clogs, $, available at Browns
<br> <br> <strong>Lazy Oaf</strong> Heart Cropped Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.lazyoaf.com/products/lazy-oaf-heart-cropped-cardigan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lazy Oaf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lazy Oaf</a>


Lazy Oaf Heart Cropped Cardigan, $, available at Lazy Oaf
<br> <br> <strong>lack of color</strong> Holiday Bucket In Retro Floral, $, available at <a href="https://lackofcolor.com/collections/new-collection/products/holiday-bucket-retro-floral" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lack of color" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lack of color</a>


lack of color Holiday Bucket In Retro Floral, $, available at lack of color
<br> <br> <strong>Lazy Oaf</strong> Flower Bed Swimsuit, $, available at <a href="https://www.lazyoaf.com/products/lazy-oaf-flower-bed-swimsuit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lazy Oaf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lazy Oaf</a>


Lazy Oaf Flower Bed Swimsuit, $, available at Lazy Oaf
<br> <br> <strong>Joshua Sanders</strong> Black Smiley Edition High-Top Sneakers, $, available at <a href="https://www.ssense.com/en-gb/women/product/joshua-sanders/black-smiley-edition-high-top-sneakers/5388331?clickref=1100l89xJfVT&utm_source=PH_1011l2075&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_content=1100l24753&utm_term=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lyst.co.uk%2F&utm_campaign=" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SSENSE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SSENSE</a>


Joshua Sanders Black Smiley Edition High-Top Sneakers, $, available at SSENSE
<br> <br> <strong>Urban Outfitters</strong> UO Daisy Pattern Crew Socks, $, available at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/uo-daisy-pattern-crew-socks?category=SEARCHRESULTS&color=060&searchparams=q%3Ddaisy&type=REGULAR&size=ONE%20SIZE&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>


Urban Outfitters UO Daisy Pattern Crew Socks, $, available at Urban Outfitters
<br> <br> <strong>Kate Spade</strong> Rainbow Plaid Lunch Bag, $, available at <a href="https://www.katespade.co.uk/en-gb/home/rainbow-plaid-lunch-bag/825466999367.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kate spade" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">kate spade</a>


Kate Spade Rainbow Plaid Lunch Bag, $, available at kate spade
<br> <br> <strong>July Child</strong> Clover Chain, $, available at <a href="https://www.julychild.co.uk/collections/wilhelmina-garcia/products/clover-choker" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:July Child" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">July Child</a>


July Child Clover Chain, $, available at July Child
<br> <br> <strong>Only</strong> Misty Rainbow Stripe Jog Pants, $, available at <a href="https://www.getthelabel.com/p/only-womens-misty-rainbow-stripe-jog-pants/116928?onSuccess=home&lng=&ctry=GB&channel=PWS&_$ja=tsid:65167%7Ckw:15%7Ccgn:gcdL%2FATRVoE&utm_source=Lyst+UK%2FEU&utm_medium=Affiliates&utm_id=gcdL%2FATRVoE&ranMID=39955&ranEAID=2523611&ransiteID=gcdL_ATRVoE-sNHP650GNJ0kX3tJ_eSYqw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get The Label" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get The Label</a>


Only Misty Rainbow Stripe Jog Pants, $, available at Get The Label
<br> <br> <strong>Loewe</strong> Postal Small Dodo-Print Leather Bag, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/1316342" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


Loewe Postal Small Dodo-Print Leather Bag, $, available at Matches Fashion
<br> <br> <strong>Topshop</strong> Cut Out Heart Socks In Lilac, $, available at <a href="https://www.topshop.com/en/tsuk/product/cut-out-heart-socks-in-lilac-9652145" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Topshop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Topshop</a>


Topshop Cut Out Heart Socks In Lilac, $, available at Topshop
<br> <br> <strong>Chinatown Market x Smiley</strong> UO Exclusive Cherry AirPods Case, $, available at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/chinatown-market-x-smiley-uo-exclusive-cherry-airpods-case?category=SEARCHRESULTS&color=000&searchparams=q%3Dsmiley&type=REGULAR&size=ONE%20SIZE&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>


Chinatown Market x Smiley UO Exclusive Cherry AirPods Case, $, available at Urban Outfitters
<br> <br> <strong>Calvin Klein</strong> Cropped Organic Cotton Rainbow T-shirt, $, available at <a href="https://www.calvinklein.co.uk/cropped-organic-cotton-rainbow-t-shirt-j20j2144970h7?cmpid=ch:affiliate%7Cso:performancehorizon%7Ccp:ss20%7Ccj:action%7Cca:alwayson%7Ccr:multi%7Cpi:laurenlyst&utm_source=performancehorizon&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=ss20&utm_term=laurenlyst" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Calvin Klein" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Calvin Klein</a>


Calvin Klein Cropped Organic Cotton Rainbow T-shirt, $, available at Calvin Klein
<br> <br> <strong>Wald Berlin</strong> Faux-Pearl Beaded Smiley Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/wald-berlin-faux-pearl-beaded-smiley-necklace-item-14900382.aspx?size=17&storeid=11907&pup_e=4537&pup_cid=59216&pup_id=14900382-791101013283105122101&clickref=1100l89xJgb4&utm_source=laurenlyst&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=PHUK&utm_term=UKNetwork&pid=performancehorizon_int&c=laurenlyst&clickid=1100l89xJgb4&af_siteid=1011l2075&af_sub_siteid=1011l271&af_cost_model=CPA&af_channel=affiliate&is_retargeting=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


Wald Berlin Faux-Pearl Beaded Smiley Necklace, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>Miu Miu</strong> Star-Print Drawstring Pouch, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Miu-Miu-Star-print-drawstring-pouch-1335976" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


Miu Miu Star-Print Drawstring Pouch, $, available at Matches Fashion
<br> <br> <strong>Raf Simons</strong> Smiley-Intarsia Cropped Wool Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Raf-Simons-Smiley-intarsia-cropped-wool-sweater-1328873" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


Raf Simons Smiley-Intarsia Cropped Wool Sweater, $, available at Matches Fashion
<br> <br> <strong>Daisy Street</strong> Mesh Long Sleeve Top In Ying And Yang Print, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/daisy-street/daisy-street-mesh-long-sleeve-top-in-ying-and-yang-print/prd/12713234?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>


Daisy Street Mesh Long Sleeve Top In Ying And Yang Print, $, available at ASOS
<br> <br> <strong>Converse</strong> All Star Smile Yellow High Top Trainers, $, available at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/converse-chuck-taylor-all-star-smile-yellow-high-top-trainers?category=SEARCHRESULTS&color=072&searchparams=q%3Dstar&type=REGULAR&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>


Converse All Star Smile Yellow High Top Trainers, $, available at Urban Outfitters
<br> <br> <strong>July Child</strong> Strawberry Dream, $, available at <a href="https://www.julychild.co.uk/collections/all/products/strawberry-dream" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:July Child" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">July Child</a>


July Child Strawberry Dream, $, available at July Child
<br> <br> <strong>Reformation</strong> Margot Daisy Print Mini Skirt, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/reformation-margot-daisy-print-mini-skirt-item-14052837.aspx?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


Reformation Margot Daisy Print Mini Skirt, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>Kina & Tam</strong> The Tulip Vest, $, available at <a href="https://www.kinaandtam.com/collections/new-in/products/the-tulip-vest" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kina & Tam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kina & Tam</a>


Kina & Tam The Tulip Vest, $, available at Kina & Tam
<br> <br> <strong>Paco Rabanne</strong> Orange Daisy 69 Mini Bag, $, available at <a href="https://www.brownsfashion.com/uk/shopping/paco-rabanne-orange-daisy-69-mini-bag-14754678" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Browns" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Browns</a>


Paco Rabanne Orange Daisy 69 Mini Bag, $, available at Browns
<br> <br> <strong>July Child</strong> Daisy Signet, $, available at <a href="https://www.julychild.co.uk/collections/wilhelmina-garcia/products/daisy-signet" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:July Child" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">July Child</a>


July Child Daisy Signet, $, available at July Child
<br> <br> <strong>COMME DES GARONS PLAY</strong> Chuck Taylor Multi Heart 1970s High-Top Sneakers, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/MEN/comme-des-garcons-play-x-converse-chuck-taylor-multi-heart-1970s-high-top-sneakers-item-13907829.aspx?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


COMME DES GARONS PLAY Chuck Taylor Multi Heart 1970s High-Top Sneakers, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>Aries</strong> Star Logo-Print Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Aries-Star-logo-print-cotton-jersey-T-shirt-1341819" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


Aries Star Logo-Print Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt, $, available at Matches Fashion
<br> <br> <strong>Kina & Tam</strong> The Wallflower Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://www.kinaandtam.com/collections/jumpers-and-sweaters/products/the-wallflower-sweater" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kina & Tam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kina & Tam</a>


Kina & Tam The Wallflower Sweater, $, available at Kina & Tam
<br> <br> <strong>Urban Renewal</strong> Vintage Blue Daisy Mesh T-Shirt, $, available at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/urban-renewal-inspired-by-vintage-blue-daisy-mesh-t-shirt?category=SEARCHRESULTS&color=040&searchparams=q%3Ddaisy&type=REGULAR&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>


Urban Renewal Vintage Blue Daisy Mesh T-Shirt, $, available at Urban Outfitters

