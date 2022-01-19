Fashion Icon André Leon Talley Dies at 73

André Leon Talley, the former creative director and American editor-at-large of Vogue, has died at 73.

Fashion's godfather spent his final moments at a hospital in White Plains, New York, according to TMZ. As of writing, it has not been confirmed what Talley's condition was.

Talley's career blossomed in the '80s when he joined Vogue as the fashion news director from 1983 to 1987. Talley climbed his way to the top in 1988 when he became Vogue's creative director. During his time at the publication, the fashion icon championed African-American models and encouraged designers to feature them on the runway. By 1995, Talley left his creative director position at Vogue for W but was still Vogue's contributing editor. Three years after leaving, Talley returned to Vogue as the editor-at-large. After 15 years, the influential journalist moved on to another venture.

Our deepest condolences are with everyone affected by the death.