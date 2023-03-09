Fashion forward: A vintage clothier sets an opening date for Columbia Five Points shop

The past will soon be the future, at least in Columbia’s Five Points.

Pannerpete Vintage, a vintage clothier that has made a name for itself at the weekly Soda City Market and other pop-up events, has set an opening date for its new brick-and-mortar shop in Five Points. The shop, which is located at 738 Harden St., will have a grand opening event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 11, according to posts on its social media.

“If you think we have a lot of inventory at Soda City, just wait until you see inside the store,” Pannerpete posted on Instagram. “So excited to share this with all of y’all because y’all are the ones who made this possible with your continued support for the last 5 years!”

Pannerpete noted on Instagram that it will continue appearing at Soda City and other markets, in addition to the Five Points storefront.

The shop will carry clothing, jewelry, accessories and more. A flyer for the opening on social media touted the March 12 grand opening as being on the Sunday many students from the University of South Carolina will be returning to campus from spring break.

The following day, Monday, March 13, the city of Columbia will host a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the business at 11 a.m., per a release from the city.

Pannerpete is landing on what is increasingly becoming an interesting block in the long-running Five Points shopping and nightlife district that is just east of USC. The vintage clothing shop is next door to SWIFF, a luxury streetwear store that was opened last year, and All Good Books, a new, independent book store that held its grand opening just a week ago.