Fashion fiend Cam Newton wears some wild outfits at men's fashion week in Paris

There is perhaps no greater clotheshorse in the NFL right now than Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Like his font choice for Instagram captions, Newton’s style is unique. He loves hats, and he isn’t afraid of a slim or cropped pant (sometimes both at once).

It draws him ribbing from some, but Newton owns his choices, and that confidence is all that matters.

This week, Newton has been in Paris taking in Men’s Fashion Week. He’s not the only American athlete there: Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook, San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were also spotted in Paris.

Here are some of his ensembles from his time in France.

At the Louis Vuitton show on Thursday, held in the city streets:

Cam Newton arrives at the Louis Vuitton fashion show on Thursday. (Getty Images)

Wearing another of his trademark hats and sitting with Gay at Off-White:

Cam Newton and Rudy Gay attend the Off-White Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show. (Getty Images)

In forest-ranger chic headed to Heron Preston:

Newton attends the Heron Preston show on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

In Ralph Lauren Polo on Wednesday, dripping as he’d say:

