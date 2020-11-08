Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora - Who Nailed this Signature Manish Malhotra Saree Better? (Vote Now)

Manish Malhotra's sequined saree is the new hot favourite among the B-town ladies and the designer's back with a new range in it. Manish Malhotra has now introduced the ombre effect in his signature sarees and we are thrilled to see its final outcome. Titled Ruhaaniyat, his new collection was earlier flaunted by Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan with Bollywood ladies finally getting a chance to flaunt it. After Malaika Arora's sizzling attempt, it was Katrina Kaif's turn to nail it to the hilt. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Sonam Kapoor - Who Looked More Stunning in her Black Corset Dress?

Katrina Kaif wore the stunning sequined saree for one of her new brand endorsements. She paired her sequinned saree with a royal necklace and looked magnificent. With highlighted cheeks, shimmery eyelids and pink lips, Kat was able to accentuate her look and nail it to the T.

Katrina Kaif V/S Malaika Arora

Fashion faceoff - Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Malaika, she wore the similar saree for one of her appearances on India's Best Dancer and needless to say, she looked breathtaking. Malaika had ear studs paired with her #ootd and her look was more matt with coral lips and beach waves. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor - Whose Checkered Outfit Gets Your Vote?

While picking a winner among these beauties is an uphill task for us, who do you think was the real winner? Was it Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora? Tweet us your answers @latestly or simply vote for the desired option in the box below

