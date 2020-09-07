Fashion Face-Off: Kajal Aggarwal or Bipasha Basu? Whose Raw Mango Striped Saree Chicness Was Better?

Celebrity styles, courtesy of varied fashion stylist sensibilities are always a delight for lovers and critics alike. For each of their public appearances, celebrities notch up the ante with their carefully curated styles and impeccable glams in tow. Sometimes, they often end up sharing strikingly similar styles from the same designer labels. The latest ones to have caught our attention are Bipasha Basu and Kajal Aggarwal. The beautiful ladies took to flaunting a striped saree from designer Sanjay Garg's label, Raw Mango. The ensemble in question was the striped pink and orange saree that was given two varied interpretations by the actresses. While Kajal draped it for the success party of her film, Comali, a Tamil comedy film featuring Jayam Ravi and Samyuktha Hegde and was styled by Shreeja Rajgopal. Meanwhile, Bipasha flaunted the saree in January and was styled by Eshaa Amiin. Who draped it better?

With respect to their individual sense of style, Bipasha Basu and Kajal Aggarwal is a tad different. Kajal Aggarwal sparks off style vibes that range from ethnic and traditional to street chic, flitting from one stylist to another and channelling a versatility that's rare and admirable. But Bipasha Basu is a fashion OG, simply for a fact that at a time when the B-town was still grappling with fashion and figuring out a style, she had settled in with her innately sartorial style game. She is equally at ease in a saree as she is in a bikini or a dress and loves her outfits to be versatile giving them a worthy spin and edge as the occasion and mood demands. Here's a closer look at their shared saree vibe.

Kajal Aggarwal

The striped saree was teamed with a matching pink blouse, a choker and earrings from Silver Streak. Textured ponytail, subtle glam completed her look. Kajal Aggarwal Defines Grace and Elegance in her Traditional Anita Dongre Outfit.

Kajal Aggarwal in Raw Mango (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bipasha Basu

The striped saree was teamed up with jewellery featuring earrings, bangle and rings by Satyani. A green bindi, glossy glam and manicured white nails with a crisp bun completed her look. Bipasha Basu’s Salty Hair, Coconut Oil, Big Waves, Hot Sun All Express a Tropical State of Mind!

Bipasha Basu in Raw Mango (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off - Kajal Aggarwal or Bipasha Basu

We love how the ladies gave the striped saree a worthy tap with their brilliant interpretations. While Kajal gave a minimalist touch to hers, Bipasha notched it up with a glossy glam and chunky gold chunky toned accessories, adding a generous dose of spunk. Both interpretations showcase the saree's versatility and mood! Fashion Face-Off: Amyra Dastur or Kajal Aggarwal? Who Wore the Contemporary Festive Devnaagri Gharara Better?

Who Wore It Better - Bipasha Basu or Kajal Agarwal in Raw Mango (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Certain fashion faux pas moments are inadvertent but at the same time, they also allow a worthy comparison that we can choose from the always meticulously crafted celebrity styles as inspirations for our personal style. So which of these styles did you like the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy updates!