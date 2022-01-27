Our Fashion Editor’s Plus-Size Target Favorites Aren’t Sold Out (Yet)

Chichi Offor
·4 min read

While many mainstream retailers have excluded plus-size people, big-box retailer Target has been a longtime champion of all things chunky. From head-turning collaborations to super-affordable and stylish designs, the store offers so many wonderful fashion moments for a plus-size shopper that are sadly scant elsewhere in the style-sphere.

If you are plus-size, you probably already know that the Target love runs deep. For years, the red-dot retailer has offered extended shoe sizes (to the tune of size 11 and up) in of-the-moment styles when most footwear barely clocked in at a 9. Now everyone is in on the secret, and it’s completely common for the hottest plus-size styles to sell out in a blink of an eye.

To further fuel the Tar-jay frenzy, I’ve dug through their latest offerings and selected some juicy plus-size picks for you to hop on — before a stampede of shoppers relegates them to permanent sold-out status.

Who What Wear Button-Front Overcoat, $69.99

The cold slap of brisk wind that winter brings isn’t going away anytime soon. While getting stuck in freezing precipitation isn’t fun, a bright-colored coat with a squiggly quilted design is sure to alleviate those chilly seasonal woes.

Wild Fable Faux Fur Cardigan, $28

What’s better than a co-ord set that screams retro vibes? Nothing. Embrace throwback style with this tie-front faux fur cardigan and matching pants. Comfy can be cute — and this get-up is all the proof you need.

Wild Fable Lurex Wrap Around Detail Flare Pants, $20 $17

A little shimmer never hurt nobody. Channel groovy vibes with these glitzy lurex flared pants and the matching cropped tie-waist tank. A fun night, a decade-themed party or a birthday extravaganza seem like great options to let your glam flag fy.

Wild Fable Super-High Rise Mom Taper Jeans, $22

These jeans seem to be a crowd favorite, and for good reason. Not only do they have a classic mom-jean look which is *chef’s kiss*, but a happy reviewer also claims the jeans “fit to perfection.” The $22 price point is very attractive for a solid pair of black denim.


Wild Fable Medium Wash Marble Print Super-High Rise Baggy Jeans, $25

Denim makes the world go round, but this swirly medium-blue pair is the next level of sartorial satisfaction. These baggy beauties are actively hear to pull that ’90s skater nostalgia to the front and center. They’re made with only a hint of stretch, too.

Wild Fable Corduroy Flare Pants, $25

There is is something deeply attractive about flared brown pants. The warm hue is having a moment and this chocolate iteration is fully fun. On top of that, the corduroy is providing a little texture moment. With 4.6 out of 5 stars, the people are loving it too. This one is going fast! Scoop it up now.

Auden Longsleeve Bodysuit, $20

Incorporating sexy lingerie pieces into a daily wardrobe is such a cool personal style move. This sheer long sleeve bodysuit can be worn with a cute bralette underneath — or without for a sexier look. Plus, it’s insanely affordable ($20) which is a steal in the intimate space.

Wild Fable Sleeveless Cut Out Ruched Front Bodycon Dress, $30

It’s always important to have a little black dress on hand. This one has an updated feel with the modern-looking midriff cutouts.

Wild Fable Notch Slip Dress, $35 $29.75

Who says you have to wear pink or red for Valentine’s Day? This golden yellow mini dress is sure to grab the attention of your lucky date – even if that person is yourself.

Who What Wear Mid-Rise Straight Leg Trousers, $29.99

These stretchy and sexy slit-front pants pack a punch, so we totally get why target describes them as “lounge pants with attitude.” Pair with Converse or a cute bootie to elevate the look.

