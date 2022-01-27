Our Fashion Editor’s Plus-Size Target Favorites Aren’t Sold Out (Yet)

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.

While many mainstream retailers have excluded plus-size people, big-box retailer Target has been a longtime champion of all things chunky. From head-turning collaborations to super-affordable and stylish designs, the store offers so many wonderful fashion moments for a plus-size shopper that are sadly scant elsewhere in the style-sphere.

If you are plus-size, you probably already know that the Target love runs deep. For years, the red-dot retailer has offered extended shoe sizes (to the tune of size 11 and up) in of-the-moment styles when most footwear barely clocked in at a 9. Now everyone is in on the secret, and it’s completely common for the hottest plus-size styles to sell out in a blink of an eye.

To further fuel the Tar-jay frenzy, I’ve dug through their latest offerings and selected some juicy plus-size picks for you to hop on — before a stampede of shoppers relegates them to permanent sold-out status.

DashDividers_1_500x100

The cold slap of brisk wind that winter brings isn’t going away anytime soon. While getting stuck in freezing precipitation isn’t fun, a bright-colored coat with a squiggly quilted design is sure to alleviate those chilly seasonal woes.



Shop Target

What’s better than a co-ord set that screams retro vibes? Nothing. Embrace throwback style with this tie-front faux fur cardigan and matching pants. Comfy can be cute — and this get-up is all the proof you need.



Shop Target

DashDividers_1_500x100

A little shimmer never hurt nobody. Channel groovy vibes with these glitzy lurex flared pants and the matching cropped tie-waist tank. A fun night, a decade-themed party or a birthday extravaganza seem like great options to let your glam flag fy.



Shop Target

Story continues

DashDividers_1_500x100

These jeans seem to be a crowd favorite, and for good reason. Not only do they have a classic mom-jean look which is *chef’s kiss*, but a happy reviewer also claims the jeans “fit to perfection.” The $22 price point is very attractive for a solid pair of black denim.



Shop Target

DashDividers_1_500x100

Denim makes the world go round, but this swirly medium-blue pair is the next level of sartorial satisfaction. These baggy beauties are actively hear to pull that ’90s skater nostalgia to the front and center. They’re made with only a hint of stretch, too.

Shop Target

DashDividers_1_500x100

There is is something deeply attractive about flared brown pants. The warm hue is having a moment and this chocolate iteration is fully fun. On top of that, the corduroy is providing a little texture moment. With 4.6 out of 5 stars, the people are loving it too. This one is going fast! Scoop it up now.

Shop Target

DashDividers_1_500x100

Incorporating sexy lingerie pieces into a daily wardrobe is such a cool personal style move. This sheer long sleeve bodysuit can be worn with a cute bralette underneath — or without for a sexier look. Plus, it’s insanely affordable ($20) which is a steal in the intimate space.

Shop Target

DashDividers_1_500x100

It’s always important to have a little black dress on hand. This one has an updated feel with the modern-looking midriff cutouts.

Shop Target

DashDividers_1_500x100

Who says you have to wear pink or red for Valentine’s Day? This golden yellow mini dress is sure to grab the attention of your lucky date – even if that person is yourself.

Shop Target

DashDividers_1_500x100

These stretchy and sexy slit-front pants pack a punch, so we totally get why target describes them as “lounge pants with attitude.” Pair with Converse or a cute bootie to elevate the look.

Shop Target

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

The R29 Shopping Team's Target Hidden Gems

Target’s Lego Collaboration Is Here

Athleta Is Slept On & Here's Why