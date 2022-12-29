Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has sadly died at the age of 81

Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has sadly died today, aged 81, according to a statement released on the designer's Twitter account. The designer passed away surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London.

In a statement posted at 9:04pm this evening [29 December] the designer's house said: "29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."

Vivienne Westwood rose to fame in the 1970s, bringing in punk to the mainstream and opening up her store Let It Rock with her then partner Malcolm McLaren.

She was also known for her activism work, often bringing attention to causes including climate change.

In 2006 she was made a dame for her services to fashion.

Vivienne's husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler has said: "I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

"We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with."

Other tributes have also begun to pour in from celebrities and politicians including Mayor of London Sadiq Khan who tweeted: "Vivienne Westwood was a creative icon who helped cement the UK at the very forefront of modern fashion. My thoughts are with her family and friends."

TV presenter Johnathan Ross has also tweeted his condolences saying: "RIP the great Vivienne Westwood. Unique. Brilliant. Uncompromising. Thanks Viv x."

