Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Dies at 88

Spanish-born fashion designer, Paco Rabanne, has died at age 88 in Portsall, France.

The lauded designer was best known for his iconic perfumes and rebellious aesthetic, with a vibrant approach to creative expression. Rabanne's death was confirmed by the Spanish group Puig, which currently operates the Paco Rabanne business.

In a statement, Puig's president of fashion and beauty, José Manuel Albesa, said, "Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women to clamor for dresses made of plastic and metal? Who but Paco Rabanne could imagine a fragrance called Calandre – the word means 'automobile grill,' you know – and turn it into an icon of modern femininity?"

"That radical, rebellious spirit set him apart: There is only one Rabanne," Albesa continued. "With his passing, we are reminded once again of his enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name."

Marc Puig, chairman and chief executive offer of Puig added, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Paco Rabanne. The history of Puig and Paco Rabanne began in the late 1960s with the launch of Calandre, the perfume created soon after the designer released '12 Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Materials.' A major personality in fashion, his was a daring, revolutionary and provocative vision, conveyed through a unique aesthetic.

"He will remain an important source of inspiration for the Puig fashion and fragrance teams, who continuously work together to express Mr. Paco Rabanne's radically modern codes. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and to those who have known him," Puig added.

The cause of Rabanne's death is not yet known.