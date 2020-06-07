Fashion Brands Give Back With Pride Collections
It’s the time of year when designers and fashion houses release Pride collections that not only celebrate the LGBTQ community but also raise money for advocacy programs and organizations. So even if Pride parades have been canceled because of the pandemic, that shouldn’t stop you from looking fierce — just make sure you do it from 6 feet away.
Baja East gets charitable with a tie-dye collection featuring this bitchin’ lavender- hued hoodie.
$250
BENEFITS: Born This Way Foundation
The new Pride collection from Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita’s Tie the Knot line for Tie Bar features swimwear, socks and a heart-filled bow tie.
$25
BENEFITS: Southern Poverty Law Center
Get cozy in this ASOS sweatshirt emblazoned with an ampersand (to symbolize unity), the signature feature of the British retailer’s pride collections.
$45
BENEFITS: GLAAD
New Balance’s long history of support of the LGBTQ community continues with the limited-edition 327 Pride men’s sneaker.
$100
BENEFITS: New Balance has committed to donating $100,000 over the next two years to GLSEN’s Changing the Game program.
Happy Socks has teamed with The Phluid Project for a colorful sock collaboration.
$16 a pair; $28 for 2-pack gift box
BENEFITS: The Trevor Project
This T-shirt is one of three from Loft’s Love All Ways collection.
$34.50
BENEFITS: GLSEN
AMI’s Rainbow collection includes this simple chic black tote bag.
$30
BENEFITS: GLAAD
Anna Sheffield’s Hazeline Rainbow Pointe Band in yellow gold sparkles with seven precious stones.
$795
BENEFITS: Family Equality Council
