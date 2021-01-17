Fashion Brand Neon Kisses Empowers Kids with Bold, Eccentric Clothing
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2021 / In the age of trends and social media, authenticity has become a rare commodity. Many fall into the trap of going with the flow in hopes of fitting in with the status quo. Amid all this, fashion brand Neon Kisses empowers kids with clothing that makes them stand out from the rest of the crowd and allow their unique characters to shine.
Neon Kisses is a forward-thinking clothing line made for extraordinary kids. The company aims to encourage its wearers to embrace their originality and be fearless in expressing themselves in a fun, colorful way. Anyone can blend in with usual, conventional clothing. But Neon Kisses amplifies the importance of letting kids explore their personalities through fashion, no matter how loud their choices may be.
With their line made from modern prints and bold colors, Neon Kisses has gained the attention and admiration of some of the most famous celebrities in the entertainment industry today. The brand's outstanding and unique features proved to be a crowd favorite at the Blue Ivy Carter's Rose Gold 7th Birthday Fashion Show Party. Their pieces have also been featured on YouTube, worn by influencers The McClure Twins and YaYa Panton, gaining millions of views globally. Neon Kisses has also showcased their one-of-a-kind pieces at some of the biggest private parties and events.
Neon Kisses takes great pride in producing unique pieces made from high-quality materials. The brand ventures on the purpose of helping mothers find extraordinary clothing for their children without having to go through the hassle of visiting multiple stores so that they can find clothing that matches their personality. Neon Kisses not only allows kids to look their best but also helps them express themselves without any boundaries. For the brand, the sky's the limit when it comes to letting one shine.
Additionally, Neon Kisses has created matching pieces for mothers and their kids, knowing how they could bond over conveying uniqueness through clothing. The brand seeks to provide an avenue for families to create unforgettable memories they can treasure for a lifetime through fashion. They also go the extra mile to create custom pieces that reflect their clients' personalities, ensuring that not a single detail is compromised in the collaborative process.
Neon Kisses provides their clients with the confidence of relying on their efficiency and dedication to quality in bringing their vision into reality. The clothing brand does not fear pushing its creative boundaries and explores various areas to exercise artistic freedom further. Furthermore, the brand is recognized for its professionalism and incredible results. In turn, every piece goes beyond merely being apparel but is in itself an overall experience.
Currently, Neon Kisses designs and manufactures its pieces in New York City and Los Angeles. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has donated over 1,000 face masks for the New York City Housing Authority subsidiaries, upholding their mission to make a positive impact through clothing.
