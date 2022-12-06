The best dressed guests stars at the 2022 Fashion Awards

(The Fashion Awards 2022)

The Fashion Awards 2022 â UKâs most glamorous event â went big last night. The Royal Albert Hallâs red carpet was rolled out and an explosion of impossible silhouettes and new season designs were out on show.

Youâve probably heard them dubbed Britainâs answer to The Met Gala, and this year the storied ceremony came with added voltage. Parties and celebrations were rightly cancelled during the Septemberâs London Fashion Week, following Queen Elizabeth IIâs passing, and it meant that last night the stars doubled-down on extravagance to make up for lost time.

Florence Pugh in Valentino (Dave Benett)

Leading the red carpet statement-making was Florence Pugh, who arrived on the arm of Valentinoâs creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli chanelling Hollywood glamour in a backless scarlet satin gown complete with voluminous train. Yes, please. She was joined by Naomi Campbell who was expectedly striking in a shimmering, silver sequin caped dress.

FKA Twigs in Rick Owens and Moncler (PA)

Also going boldly into the night was model Winnie Harlow, who let out her inner mythical creature with a brown, flame structured dress by Iris Van Herpen, and FKA Twigs who rocked an ombrÃ©, grey knit gown by Rick Owens, paired with the designerâs iconic clear heel platform boots and a December-appropriate puffer jacket.

Winnie Harlow in Iris Va Herpen (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Braving the cold was Lila Moss, who hopped on the ânaked dressâ trend started by her mother in the nineties by wearing a sheer black style with criss-cross strapping by KNWLS. She was joined by Rita Ora, who dared to bare in a transparent red and mauve sheer gown from upcoming London designer Nensi Dojaka.

Lila Moss in KNWLS (PA)

Others leant into the refined and fashion forward. Maya Jama was elegant in a black, strapless gown and oversized boater hat, while Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for a leather body top and black crepe skirt from Valentinoâs recent SS23 collection. Russian model Irina Shayk also stripped it back, wearing a brown H&M peplum top gown paired with suede flats.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Valentino (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The boys proved equally committed on the chilly evening. Rising star Sebastian Croft, known for his role in Netflixâs Heartstopper, chose a cut-out, multi-colour hexagon vest by JW Anderson, while diver Tom Daley wore a knitted mesh jumper covered in diamantÃ©s under his dinner jacket.

James McAvoy (Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im)

Some kept it traditional. These included former One Directioner Liam Payne, in a classic black dinner jacket and black tie, Scottish actor James McAvoy who wore a midnight blue velvet blazer and bow tie, and Romeo Beckham who chose a double breasted, grey Dior suit with a black tee and subtle brooch. Stormzy also looked dapper in all black Burberry for the occasion.

Stormzy in Burberry (AFP via Getty Images)

Surprise guests included this yearâs Love Island winning couple take the red carpet; Ekin-Su CÃ¼lcÃ¼loÄlu wore a nude, floral embellished front slit gown, and joined boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti in a silver jacquard blazer and bow-tie.

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The evening is hosted by actor Jodie Turner-Smith, who was unmissable in lime green Gucci before changing into Richard Quinn, Robert Wun and 16Arlington

