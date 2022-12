The best dressed guests stars at the 2022 Fashion Awards

(The Fashion Awards 2022)

The Fashion Awards 2022 — UK’s most glamorous event — went big last night. The Royal Albert Hall’s red carpet was rolled out and an explosion of impossible silhouettes and new season designs were out on show.

You’ve probably heard them dubbed Britain’s answer to The Met Gala, and this year the storied ceremony came with added voltage. Parties and celebrations were rightly cancelled during the September’s London Fashion Week, following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and it meant that last night the stars doubled-down on extravagance to make up for lost time.

Florence Pugh in Valentino (Dave Benett)

Leading the red carpet statement-making was Florence Pugh, who arrived on the arm of Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli chanelling Hollywood glamour in a backless scarlet satin gown complete with voluminous train. Yes, please. She was joined by Naomi Campbell who was expectedly striking in a shimmering, silver sequin caped dress.

FKA Twigs in Rick Owens and Moncler (PA)

Also going boldly into the night was model Winnie Harlow, who let out her inner mythical creature with a brown, flame structured dress by Iris Van Herpen, and FKA Twigs who rocked an ombré, grey knit gown by Rick Owens, paired with the designer’s iconic clear heel platform boots and a December-appropriate puffer jacket.

Winnie Harlow in Iris Va Herpen (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Braving the cold was Lila Moss, who hopped on the ‘naked dress’ trend started by her mother in the nineties by wearing a sheer black style with criss-cross strapping by KNWLS. She was joined by Rita Ora, who dared to bare in a transparent red and mauve sheer gown from upcoming London designer Nensi Dojaka.

Lila Moss in KNWLS (PA)

Others leant into the refined and fashion forward. Maya Jama was elegant in a black, strapless gown and oversized boater hat, while Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for a leather body top and black crepe skirt from Valentino’s recent SS23 collection. Russian model Irina Shayk also stripped it back, wearing a brown H&M peplum top gown paired with suede flats.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Valentino (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The boys proved equally committed on the chilly evening. Rising star Sebastian Croft, known for his role in Netflix’s Heartstopper, chose a cut-out, multi-colour hexagon vest by JW Anderson, while diver Tom Daley wore a knitted mesh jumper covered in diamantés under his dinner jacket.

James McAvoy (Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im)

Some kept it traditional. These included former One Directioner Liam Payne, in a classic black dinner jacket and black tie, Scottish actor James McAvoy who wore a midnight blue velvet blazer and bow tie, and Romeo Beckham who chose a double breasted, grey Dior suit with a black tee and subtle brooch. Stormzy also looked dapper in all black Burberry for the occasion.

Stormzy in Burberry (AFP via Getty Images)

Surprise guests included this year’s Love Island winning couple take the red carpet; Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu wore a nude, floral embellished front slit gown, and joined boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti in a silver jacquard blazer and bow-tie.

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The evening is hosted by actor Jodie Turner-Smith, who was unmissable in lime green Gucci before changing into Richard Quinn, Robert Wun and 16Arlington

