Fascists salute at Mussolini's grave buoyed by election of hard-Right government

·3 min read
A man holds a big Italian flag as neo-fascists gather in the town where dictator Benito Mussolini was born to commemorate the hundredth anniversary of the March on Rome - REUTERS
A man holds a big Italian flag as neo-fascists gather in the town where dictator Benito Mussolini was born to commemorate the hundredth anniversary of the March on Rome - REUTERS

Hundreds of fascists descended on the town where Benito Mussolini was born on Sunday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the march on Rome which brought the dictator to power.

The crowd at the centenary rally was buoyed by the election of the hard-Right Brothers of Italy, but Orsola Mussolini, the great-granddaughter of the fascist leader, declined to comment on Italy’s new government when approached by The Telegraph.

Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s first female prime minister, voiced support of Mussolini in her youth but said her government rejected fascism in her first speech to parliament last week.

“Duce! Duce! Duce!” the crowd of around 2,000 chanted after Ms Mussolini’s speech on the steps of the monumental cemetery where the dictator is buried.

“We are still here, one hundred years later,” Ms Mussolini said.

“We hope this government will be a bit more tolerant of us,” said Antonio from Milan, dressed in a blackshirt uniform and giving stiff-arm salutes to friends on the other side of Main Street.

Neo-fascists do the Nazi salute as they gather in the town where dictator Benito Mussolini was born - FLAVIO LO SCALZO /REUTERS
Neo-fascists do the Nazi salute as they gather in the town where dictator Benito Mussolini was born - FLAVIO LO SCALZO /REUTERS

Before the rally, a tour group gathered together under the cross of the cemetery entrance.

“Group photo!” said their leader, as raised right arms shot up in the Roman salute (also known as the fascist or Nazi salute) before they joined the queue to “pay respects” at Mussolini’s crypt.

At the Predappio souvenir shop in the town centre, teens bought vape kits, flags and t-shirts with Nazi and fascist insignias for just a few euros.

Neo-fascists gather in the town where dictator Benito Mussolini was born - FLAVIO LO SCALZO /REUTERS
Neo-fascists gather in the town where dictator Benito Mussolini was born - FLAVIO LO SCALZO /REUTERS

Silvia, a Mussolini supporter, said she was not embarrassed to be at the rally.

“It is just historical re-enactment, and you can’t cancel history,” she said.

Executed by partisans in Milan April 28, 1945, Mussolini's battered corpse hung upside down on public display in Piazzale Loreto.

For a decade after his death, the dictator’s body was moved between locations by authorities before finally being returned to his widow for burial in the family crypt in this small town in the hilly vineyards of Emilia-Romagna.

The crowd at the centenary rally was buoyed by the election of the hard-Right Brothers of Italy - FLAVIO LO SCALZO /REUTERS
The crowd at the centenary rally was buoyed by the election of the hard-Right Brothers of Italy - FLAVIO LO SCALZO /REUTERS

Many of the crowd were not disappointed in Ms Meloni’s public disavowal of their cause.

“She is a daughter of our times and says what she has to say,” said Count Guido Farneti Merenda Salecchi, an aristocrat close to the Mussolini family.

He took heart from the fact that Meloni’s close political ally, senate leader Ignazio La Russa, recently said April 25th, the day Italy was liberated from Nazi-fascism at the end of World War Two, should not be a national holiday.

“La Russa said he doesn’t celebrate the 25th of April and neither do we,” Mr Salecchi said.

Warning that fascist sympathizers have been emboldened by Italy’s new government with neo-fascist roots, the National Association of Italian Partisans, or ANPI, a group tasked with  preserving the memory of the wartime resistance, gathered here in smaller numbers on Friday.

