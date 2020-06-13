The Fascinating Story of the One Time Queen Elizabeth II Canceled Trooping the Colour

From Good Housekeeping

Even though Trooping the Colour festivities will look a lot different this year due to the ongoing worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II is still expected to take part in the longstanding tradition.

For over 260 years, the reigning British monarch has celebrated their "official" birthday on a chosen Saturday in June (Elizabeth's actual birthday, by contrast, is April 21, 1926). This year, Her Majesty will do the same, but without a public parade or gathering of the Royal Family on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony. Instead, there will be a much smaller military salute at Windsor Castle, where Her Majesty and Prince Philip have been isolating since March 19.

Over the course of the Queen's 68-year reign, there's only been one time that she hasn't attended Trooping the Colour — in 1955, when the event was canceled all together. Per The Royal Family's website, the celebration did not take place due to the country's national strike that year.

Between 1953 and 1955, British prime ministers Sir Winston Churchill and Sir Anthony Eden faced several strikes in the oil industry, the docks, and on the railways. The UK's National Archives notes that the British economy was booming in the 1950s as trade unions in the nation became stronger. And as the unions pushed for fairer wages and working conditions, strikes became inevitable.



On June 1, 1955, The Telegraph reports that the Queen announced a "state of emergency" in light of the national rail strike, which created a "grave situation" when it came to "maintaining essential supplies and services." As a result of the unrest, the Trooping the Colour ceremony was canceled.

Per The New York Times, the railway strike was ordered after the British Transport Commission, operator of the system, and an industrial arbitration tribunal shot down the union's demand for an increase of $1.12 a week. The strike was eventually called off.

Other than 1955, the Trooping ceremony has carried on, featuring an impressive display of parading soldiers, hundreds of horses and musicians, countless spectators, and appearances from the greater Royal Family.

While the pomp and circumstance is on hold this year, we can only hope that it'll be safe enough for Trooping the Colour to take on its traditional format come 2021. In the meantime though, we'll have to wait patiently to see little Prince George and Princess Charlotte make their royal carriage procession debuts ... sigh.



