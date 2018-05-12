Fascinated Arsene Wenger vows to visit India soon

Arsene Wenger will be in the Arsenal dugout for the final time when the Gunners will travel to Huddersfield on the last day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

The Frenchman, who has been in charge of Arsenal for the past 22 years, has never had the opportunity to visit India. In an interview with Arsenal media, Wenger revealed his desire to visit the South Asian country.

Arsene Wenger on India

"I must say that it is one of the things in my life that I miss. I am fascinated by India but I don't really know why. I have never been to India, but I have always encouraged Arsenal to organise a tour in India. We were close a few times but it never happened. They can be sure that I will visit India," said the 68-year-old.

Wenger also stated his fascination with the cultural hotspot that is India. He also seemed intrigued by Gandhian philosophy of non-violence.

"It is a country with a special culture. When I was a kid, I learnt about Gandhi building a special resistance, a non-violent resistance. I was impressed by that because you are educated that when somebody wants to fight you fight back. He gave an example of a creative way to think and to act.

"It is a special country because it follows a completely different philosophy compared to other countries. (But) they are on top as well and if you look at modern developments they are booming. These contradictions I don't really understand and I would like to know better," said the long-serving manager.

Wenger is the most successful manager in the history of Arsenal, having won three league titles, seven FA Cups and an equal number of FA Community Shields during his tenure. In April 2018, he announced his intention to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the 2017–18 season.